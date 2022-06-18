UK Weather: Temperatures can drop by nearly 15 degrees Celsius on the hottest day of the year, forecasters say | UK News





Temperatures are expected to drop by almost 15 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK after the hottest day ever.

On Friday, England recorded the hottest day of the year for the third straight day with temperatures reaching 32.7 degrees Celsius in Sandton Downham, Suffolk.

The weather forecast now says much cooler parts of the country will be much cooler this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms expected on Sunday.

The Meteorological Agency said temperatures in Midland could drop as much as 15 degrees.

Mercury is expected to fall throughout Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and most of England due to the influx of cold Atlantic air.

The northwest is expected to drop by 11C from 25C to 14C, while the southern coast is expected to remain hot, with highs of 30C.

On Sunday, rain is expected in the southern and northern regions, and sunny weather is expected in the rest of the region.

Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued for England and Scotland.

The spring tide has issued a flood warning (warning of possible flooding) in South West London for the Tidal Thames Riverbank from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir at 6:45 AM.

In a statement, the government said, “The water level in the river is expected to be high due to spring tides.

“Flooding of low-lying roads and sidewalks is expected, and may exist for an hour or two on either side at high tide. No property flooding is expected.”

The alert will be updated on Saturday at 1pm.

Meanwhile, a flood warning has been issued for Churchill Barrier in the Orkney Islands, where flooding is expected.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said the road could be closed during high tide, between 12:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Additional flooding could occur between 12:30pm and 2pm on Saturday.

