Apple may be forced by the US government to make USB-C iPhones





The iPhone 14 could be the last iPhone with a Lightning port, thanks to US lawmakers interested in developing a common charging standard.

Three Democratic senators have written to the US Secretary of Commerce to address e-waste and user overcharge issues by requiring electronics manufacturers to sell mobile products in the US that use the same charging/data port (via The Verge (opens in a new tab)). The trio’s request is similar to legislation passed by the EU earlier this month that would require Apple to adopt USB-C ports on all of its devices by 2024,

“We cannot allow the consumer electronics industry to prioritize proprietary and inevitably obsolete charging technology over consumer protection and environmental health,” the letter to the Secretary concludes. Commerce, signed by the senses. Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The three senators make solid arguments. Basically, every mobile device on the market except Apple uses USB-C or some older USB variant, so it makes sense that iPhones, iPads, etc. are also rechargeable using the same cables. Additionally, while Lightning was faster than the micro-USB ports used in Android and other devices when it was introduced, USB-C has now beaten it in terms of charging and data transfer speed.

Apple has repeatedly addressed environmental friendliness and e-waste in its product launches, first by prioritizing the use of recycled materials in its devices, and more recently by no longer supplying chargers. with the new iPhones. But he has already responded to calls for a common charger by saying the move would generate e-waste by rendering existing Lightning accessories obsolete and hampering innovation.

We’ve heard claims that the iPhone 15 will be the first to use USB-C in 2023. Assuming the base model iPad and the AirPods family also leave Lightning behind in future updates, Apple would easily meet the EU target of 2024. Laptops like Apple’s MacBooks will also have to be USB-C compatible by 2026, but Apple is already there with its adoption of USB-C Thunderbolt ports on all new MacBooks, including the new 2022 MacBook Pro and 2022 MacBook Air.

It’s possible that Apple will avoid having to go full USB-C on iPhones as rumors of a portless iPhone coming within the next two years continue to simmer. Since Apple’s current wireless charging technology – MagSafe – already uses a USB-C connector, Apple would have no problem extending this part of its proprietary technology with future iPhones despite the regulations.

Don’t expect the US government to quickly pass any common charge legislation. It took nine months for the EU to pass its Common Chargers Act, after years of negotiation over the precise terms. No doubt there would be a lot of debate and input from Apple and other US tech companies to get through before a vote could take place.

For now, don’t expect USB-C on the new iPhone this year. But check out our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro roundup to see all the latest rumors and leaks.

Today’s best Apple AirPods Pro deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/apple-could-be-forced-by-us-government-to-make-usb-c-iphones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos