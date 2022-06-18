UK Weather Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms will hit the country today with a 15C drop in temperature.





The UK is expected to drop to nearly 15C in some parts after rain and stormy Friday, the hottest day of the year, but the southeast will still be hot.

Rain and thunder are forecast across the UK today (

Image: Alamy Live News.)

The British expect temperatures in parts of the UK to drop by nearly 15 degrees Celsius today after the hottest day ever.

Hot air moving north from Iberia caused mercury to rise to 33C in parts of the southeast on Friday, with hot temperatures in much of the UK.

Spain has had a temperature of 44C, while southern France recorded a high of 43C at this time of year and reached 35C in Paris.

Just as many enjoyed the sunny weather on Friday, the northwest of England was much cooler with cyclones not warmer than 16C.

And the milder weather will move south, affecting more areas today.

A cold wind is blowing from the northwest (

video:

Meteorological Administration)

Temperatures in Midland could drop to 15 degrees Celsius after hitting a high of 29 degrees Celsius on Friday, the Meteorological Agency said, with some rain after gusts of hot continental air swept across the UK.

Mercury is expected to fall throughout Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and most of England due to the influx of cold Atlantic air.

BBC Weather’s Ben Rich said: “As we go through Saturday, we’re going to be getting into a cooler environment. We’re pushing this frontal system south.”

The northwest is expected to drop by 11C from 25C to 14C, while the southern coast is expected to remain hot, with highs of 30C.

The southeast will still be hot on Saturday. Temperatures can rise to 30 degrees again (

video:

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Mr Rich went on to say: “The temperature starts 9C or 10C on Saturday in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England as the cold front introduces cooler air.

“While we’re still getting hot, hot and humid weather further south, it’s going to be another hot day as we start the morning in 18C London and the sun shines in the southeast corner.

“Over some parts of the western region, such as Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia, we will see the clouds bring about outbreaks of heavy rains with occasional thunderstorms.”

On Sunday, rain is expected in the southern and northern regions, and sunny weather is expected in the rest of the region.

Friday had the hottest temperature of the year in the UK (

video:

Getty Images)

Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued for England and Scotland.

The spring tide issued a flood warning at 6:45 a.m. on the Tidal Thames River from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir, warning of possible flooding in southwest London.

The government statement said: River water levels are expected to rise due to spring tides. Flooding of low-lying roads and sidewalks is expected to exist for an hour or two on either side of high tide. Property flooding is not expected.

The alert will be updated on Saturday at 1pm.

UK Forecast for the next 5 days Very warm weather is limited to the Far South. today:

Most of England and Wales are overcast, much cooler than Friday, and some areas have heavy rains, but the south is brighter and still warmer. Winds blowing across Scotland and Northern Ireland, sunny with a few showers.

Tonight:

Clear skies in most of the southern provinces and local heavy rains with a thunderstorm isolated to the southeast. There is some rain in northern Scotland, while the north is cool and windy.

Sunday:

Additional showers are possible across southern England. It’s much cooler here than it was recently. Mild showers from the north have mostly stopped, leaving shattered clouds and clear spells.

Monday-Wednesday Outlook:

After the start of a cool and good period, it is often cloudy with some rain/drizzle in the northern regions. The rest of the area is mostly dry with sunny weather. Warm for most people.

