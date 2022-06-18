Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlory and Jon Rahm mix at the US Open





BROOKLINE, Mass. For a weird moment, it looked like this US Open might turn out to be some kind of funky qualifying paradise. Up to the rafters of the leader board went five unknowns who qualified in Ohio, two who qualified in Texas, one who qualified in Canada, this guy, this guy, this other guys. It was like if you hadn’t played one of the 36-hole playoffs, you must be some kind of hopeless slacker.

Then came Friday noon and afternoon in such a country club geezer that it is called the Country Club, and on the boards around the course crashed the surnames of the stars: SCHEFFLER, then MORIKAWA and RAHM and then, wait, MCILROY. Now the US Open has a huge ranking itself heading into the weekend, with Collin Morikawa leading with Joel Dahmen at 5 under par, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm among five players at 4 under and the n No. 1 Scottie Scheffler among five to 3 under.

Yeah, I mean, that’s what we’re playing for, McIlroy said, soon adding: You want to play against the best to try and get the best out of yourself.

As the shadows lengthened on Friday afternoon, the best seemed to be Morikawa, not that it came as a jolt. The reigning British Open champion and 2020 PGA title roster may not hit the mark in the way it usually does, but it’s missing in all the right places, in the quirky language you often hear around this batting sport. He started on the back nine, shot a sublime 32, stuttered a solitary bogey on the No. 4, then treated those in the stands on the par-5 eighth hole with one of the great misses that ‘they’ll ever see, an approach that climbed the scary hill and leapt over the front left side of the green and came to sit six feet from an eagle.

He pushed that putt left and looked sad, but the birdie pushed him forward, and the round (66) beat everyone else. It all looked so promising that someone brought up the fact that he opened with two rounds in the ’60s at just two previous majors, and won both of those majors.

That’s such a terrible statistic, the business major said with a smile. I mean, I played 11 major tournaments. It’s not a big enough stat to really draw anything out of it, but hopefully.

Well, at least he has his topic of the week to expand on: the baffling fact that he’s hitting a small draw rather than a small cut these days. No, I think it proves you can play this game with plenty of shots, the 25-year-old said. I remember the first time I played with Tiger [Woods] and he hit all the shots that required it. Pin is on the right, you hit a small cut. Pin is on the left, you hit a small draw. It’ll just hopefully get my iron going and make my game a little more complete than just hitting a cut. But this week was going to work with what we have, and right now it’s a bit of a draw.

He and Rahm finished together, Rahm with his 67 saying they could feed off each other, and as Rahm spoke and praised the leader board as a testament to the health and condition of this game, a problem in question lately, McIlroy was ending on the outside.

The Northern Irishman had taken his fans on another of his thrill rides, their chants of Ror-eee ringing out as he finished. When he finished with a 69 to add to his opening 67, the 69 became a really good example of just having a good attitude.

That’s true mostly because his par-4 No. 3 double-bogey could have swayed many out of the game, in many cases a wise move. His approach down the middle of the fairway landed in tall, scruffy vegetation behind the green, so he got back there and started hitting the ball half-hidden.

At the first shot, he croaked in the air and stopped right in front of his starting point.

On the second hit, he croaked even more, so you could say he moved.

As it all looked familiar but also brand new, he finally ripped it off the green 22 feet away and then made one of the best putts for a 6 you’ll see. Still, he refrained from crawling through the weeds and sleeping or crying, and he birdied three of his last seven holes, his 28th major since his last major victory, which came in August 2014 and was his fourth in the previous 15 majors.

Yeah, he said, I have to go out with the spirit this week, and I’ll try to win my first again. I think that’s kind of the golf I play as well as I’ve played in a long time.

Before all the noise of it all, Scheffler had snuck in with a 67 at noon, a reminder that he’s spent the past four months as the best of the best, with his four PGA Tour wins and Masters triumph and his second place. finish in Fort Worth even though he missed the PGA Championship cut.

He too overcame misery: a piece on No. 5. He too produced something magnificent, a shot from 55 yards under a tree in the grass of No. 14, one that leapt to the green and into the right side of the cup so smoothly that he didn’t even need help from the flag to stop. He just did it all the way he does things: quietly.

Yeah, I feel like I’m kind of an under-the-radar person, he said. I don’t really feel like there’s a lot of chatter with me. Rory won last week; Tiger was at the PGA. I’ve been world No. 1 for a while now, and I don’t really feel like it, so I just like being under the radar. I can show up and do my thing, then go home and rest.

There’s under the radar, and then there’s well under the radar, from which so many players have come to shine here: Dahmen (5 under), who qualified at Columbus; Hayden Buckley and Beau Hossler (4 under), who qualified in Columbus and Springfield, Ohio; Nick Hardy (3 under), who qualified as a substitute at Springfield; Matthew NeSmith (3 under), who qualified at Dallas; Patrick Rodgers (3 under) who qualified at Columbus; first-round leader Adam Hadwin (2 under), who qualified as a substitute at Dallas; and MJ Daffue (1 under), who led for a while on Friday and qualified as a substitute at Springfield.

They’ve all had heady days here, but now they’re with those who’ve had many more heady days.

