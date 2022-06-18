UK to train 2,500 Ukrainians every month until victory





The plan will be about ten times larger than the UK’s previous Ukrainian education program.

Boris Johnson has announced a new large-scale British military exercise for Ukrainian soldiers in the hopes that it will change the equation for Russia.

The prime minister, visiting Kyiv for the second time on Friday, said the UK could train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.

After meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, he issued a statement to the people of Ukraine in which he said Britain would be with you until the ultimate victory.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the exercise would help Ukrainian forces accelerate deployment, rebuild troops and escalate resistance.

The exercise will be hosted by a third country to avoid Russia’s threat of an all-out nuclear war if NATO forces set foot on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The plan in its current form sends approximately 600 soldiers from Ukraine every three weeks for intensive courses in battle-winning skills, basic medical training, cybersecurity, and explosion response tactics for the front line.

This is about ten times larger than the last plan for British officers to enter Ukraine in 2015 in response to Putin’s illegal annexation of Crimea.

Operation Orbital Orbital trained 22,000 Ukrainians, or more than 10% of the country’s military, before the invasion was halted this year.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

The prime minister’s surprise visit to Kyiv is the second since the invasion. (Picture: AP)

The UK has pledged more than $1.3 billion in economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since February.

Resources provided include thousands of British-made NLAW anti-tank missiles, long-range multiple rocket launchers and other state-of-the-art artillery systems.

It’s unclear which country will host the new training plan, and whether Ukraine has yet to officially accept the offer, but it’s unlikely to be turned down.

“My visit at the height of the war today is to deliver a clear and simple message to the people of Ukraine,” Johnson said in a statement. said

Leaders also discussed Russia’s exports of grain, a threat to widespread famine (Photo: AFP)

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

When Ukrainian soldiers fire British missiles to defend national sovereignty, they also do so to defend the very freedoms we take for granted.

That’s why I proposed to President Zelensky a new major military training program that could change the equation of this war by leveraging Ukraine’s determination to victory, the most powerful military force.

Along with the training program, the two leaders also discussed how Britain could help Russia block Ukraine’s grain.

Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter, has already warned its agricultural communities are facing widespread famine due to shelling.

Experts are concerned that port blockades and blockades of merchant ships could exacerbate poverty among Ukrainians and have a cascading effect on trade-dependent low-income countries.

Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]

Check out our news page for more stories like this one.

Get the latest news, uplifting stories, analytics and more you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/17/uk-pledges-to-train-2500-more-ukrainian-troops-every-month-until-they-prevail-16847980/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos