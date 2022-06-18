The US Open is heading for an epic weekend with stars at the top of the rankings





BROOKLINE, Mass. The cream rose to the top of the 122nd US Open.

Buckle up golf fans, this US Open is heading for a potentially epic weekend at the Country Club.

As the sun set at the iconic site a few miles west of downtown Boston, Collin Morikawa held a share of the 36-hole, 5-under lead with journeyman Joel Dahmen and is followed by, among others, by Jon Rahm at 4 cents. and Scottie Scheffler at under 3.

Rory McIlroy, a four-time major championship winner seeking his first major in eight years, is also tied for second at 4 under with qualifier Hayden Buckley, who has missed six of his last seven cuts, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler, who took out a chip out of 18 to get to 4 cents.

For those scoring at home, as the third round begins on Thursday, the defending British Open champion (Morikawa) is in the lead and one step ahead of the defending US Open champion (Rahm) and two strokes ahead of the reigning Masters champion (Scheffler).

Asking for a more convincing classification would be greedy.

Collin MorikawaGetty Images

Morikawa, the 2020 PGA champion and 2021 British Open champion, shot a 4 under 66 on Friday which was the lowest round of the day and tied the lowest round of the tournament.

Rahm, who shot 67 Friday, is tied with little-known Buckley (two 68s) and McIlroy, who shot 69 Friday, one shot off the lead.

Scheffler (67 Friday) is tied with Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Matthew NeSmith and Brian Harman within 3 and two strokes behind Morikawa.

It’s awesome, Rahm said of the game’s star-filled leaderboard. I think it’s a testament to the health and state of this game. It’s pretty amazing to see Rory back [though] it’s not like he’s ever been anywhere. But play consecutive weeks [he won last week in Canada] and play at the level he can.

Obviously Scottie doing what he’s been doing all year, Collin doing what he always does, myself doing what I always try to do too. It’s fun for all of us because we all want to compete with the best and beat the best.

Said Scheffler of Stacked Ranking: I’m pretty familiar with most guys. The PGA Tour is very deep and extremely talented.

Scottie SchefflerUSA TODAY Sports

McIlroy, addressing the council, said: This is why we play. You want to compete against the best to try and get the best out of yourself and see Collin and Jon and Scottie and Sam [Burns] up there and whoever else, that’s what major championship golf is all about. That’s competition.

That’s competition, and that’s at the heart of this game. I’m excited to be in that mix heading into the weekend.

Said Morikawa: It’s a major championship, it’s the US Open, nobody pushed it this far and kind of ran away.

When it was pointed out to Morikawa that a victory at the US Open would leave him on the Masters victory away from completing a career Grand Slam, he replied, never really giving it much thought. I just wanted to win tournament golf, win major tournaments and compete against the best in the world, and luckily I was able to do that. I can’t really speak to what it would be like to win this one. I have to focus on [Saturday]. I just have to find a way to focus a little deeper and really connect for the next 36.

As for Scheffler, his rise to the rank of world No. 1 has been dizzying even if he does not make many headlines.

Jon RahmUSA TODAY Sports

I feel like some kind of under-the-radar person, Scheffler said. I don’t really feel like there’s a lot of chatter with me. Rory won last week, Tiger [Woods] was at the PGA. I’ve been world No. 1 for a while now, and I don’t really feel like it, so I just like being under the radar. I can show up and do my thing, then go home and rest.

I like to win tournaments. I like to win major tournaments. Being able to play against the best golfers in the world, no matter how and in any tournament, is always fun.

Scheffler said he has no problem with his peers making headlines.

These guys have been on the PGA Tour for a long time, he said. Justin Thomas has won around 13 times and two majors, Rory has won four majors and around 21 times on the PGA Tour. These guys are definitely going to be the spokespersons more and take the limelight because they deserve it. They have won so many golf tournaments.

I like flying under the radar. For me, that makes things much simpler.

