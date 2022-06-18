



The Kevin Costner western series Yellowstone has proven to be a huge hit for Paramount, with one, two, no three spin-offs in recent years.

The original series, which first aired in 2018, is scheduled to air in the United States in November with a fifth season. The series was co-produced by Taylor Sheridan, behind the ever-growing franchise also known as the Kingstown, Hell or High Water and Sicario markets.

But when it comes to new episodes of the drama that follows the conflict between large ranches, Native American sanctuaries and land developers, Britain is always lagging behind.

So, how can I watch Yellowstone in the UK, and when and where will the spinoff series air?

Read everything you need to know about watching Yellowstone and its spinoff series in the UK.

How to see Yellowstone from England

Kevin Costner and Brecken Merrill of Yellowstone.Paramount Network

Yellowstone previously aired on Paramount Network and My5, but the advent of Paramount Plus has made the series even easier to watch.

The good news is that the first three seasons of Yellowstone will be available immediately when the streamers launch in the UK on Wednesday 22nd June 2022.

The bad news is, unfortunately, there is no release date yet for the fourth or fifth season of the drama here in the UK. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available on this, but for now, fans will have to deal with the original three seasons.

How about the spin-off series 1883?

Sam Elliot in 1883. paramount

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, and the former two playing the ancestors of Costner’s character, John Dutton. Man made his US debut in December last year, and we have good news for UK fans when the opportunity will arise. seeing it.

As with Yellowstone’s first three seasons, the first season of 1883 is set to debut at Paramount Plus when it arrives in England later this month. This means you can use all 10 episodes at once.

Meanwhile, the sequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, will feature David Oyelowo as the title character, “The Legendary Judge of the Wild West.” We don’t know yet when the series will arrive in the US or UK, but we’ll keep this page updated as more news becomes available.

When will the new spinoff 1932 premiere?

Harrison Ford and Helen MirrenAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images at 20th Century Studios and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images at WarnerMedia

The starry spinoff of all of them so far, 1932, was announced last month, but we’d love to quickly see what the team is already up to.

The series, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as currently unreleased characters, “introduces a new generation of the Duttons and explores the early 20th century, when plague, historical drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression plague everything west of the mountains, And the Duttons call it home.”

Color us interesting. There’s still no information on when the series will debut in the US or UK, so we’ll have to wait for further news, but we assume this could be another news heading for the Paramount Plus in the US.

How about the fourth spinoff series 6666?

Taylor SheridanEthan Miller/Getty Images

6666 was announced as the current Yellowstone spin-off that will focus on Four Sixes Ranch in West Texas in early 2021. An official cast for this series has not yet been announced, so it may not be available in the US or UK. However, there is a description of this series presented by Paramount Plus.

“Still working as it did two centuries ago and spanning the entire county, 6666 inspired a new script series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge where the most dangerous thing happens next.

“6666 is synonymous with ruthless efforts to raise the world’s best horses and livestock, and is ultimately where the world’s best cowboys are born and made.”

It was originally announced for the Paramount Plus in the US, but the series has since moved to the Paramount Network, so it remains to be seen if exactly it will land in the UK.

Yellowstone seasons 1-3 and 1883 will be available to stream when Paramount Plus launches in the UK on Wednesday 22 June 2022. Looking for something else to binge on? Check out our guide to Netflix’s best series and Netflix’s best movies, or visit our TV guide.

