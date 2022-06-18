TV Channels, British Battle Times and Full Undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.





Boxing Tonight takes a weekly look at Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, providing details on how to watch and what to watch out for. You can sign up for our weekly Boxing Tonight newsletter here.

If we focus solely on Artur Beterbiev’s stats against Joe Smith Jr., he’ll be able to properly handle his current light heavyweight roster as America fights the odds to become the unified champion. Beterviev is the only active world champion to have a 100% knockout rate, a 17-0 undefeated record and five successful title defenses since winning the IBF belt from Enrico Kolling in 2017.

Considering the fact that the 37-year-old also holds the WBC title and can add another title to his collection if he beats WBO holder Smith, it’s easy to see why he’s one of those players who will continue to claim the prize money.

But Veterviev’s continued top spot in the division only raises more questions about the boxing posture of Russian fighters. Indeed, if he wins, it could lead to an unification match against Dmitry Vivol, who scored a shocking victory over Canelo Alvarez. That means two Russian boxers could be in a strange position holding all of their belts at a time when authorities should ban them.

WBC director Mauricio Sulaiman recently told Reuters that Russian citizens will not fight for the title of our organization, but Wetterviev has been in Canada for 15 years and lives in Canada and his children were born in Canada. He emphasized that he has a Canadian passport and Canadian permanent residence. Boxing license in Canada.

TopRank took the same position, but the bout faced criticism as Chechen Weterviev publicly supported Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Putin’s key ally, who was promoted to lieutenant general in the invasion. of Ukraine. Kadyrov, pictured with Weterviev on more than one occasion, has been subject to US sanctions for a number of serious human rights violations more than a decade old, including torture and extrajudicial killings.

Other sports have, in some cases, been late to address these issues. Wimbledon firmly adhered to a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, despite threats of eventually stripping them of ranking points. Likewise, Russia was expelled from European and world football. The Champions League final had to be moved from St. Petersburg three months ago and Russia has been kicked out of tournaments that have already made it through the qualifiers, including the women’s Euro 2022.

In that regard, Smith will be able to find passionate family support not far from his Long Island home. You have two big punchers and I’m very happy to be there with him. Hes great name all my fans will support me here or watch at home if not.

I believe this man is in his prime right now. I think age has nothing to do with it. I know he is 100% here and ready to leave. I trained at 110 percent because I know I’m fighting one of the best here. Made this camp a little bit longer. We tried our best to improve the areas that we did not do our best.

His last loss, which currently holds a record of 28-3 (22 KO wins), was a unanimous decision win over B-Bol in March 2019. He faced the same fate as Sullivan Barrera two years ago, but before that he must look back beyond that. 10 years for his last defeat against Eddie Caminero.

Smith has only a very negligible advantage in terms of size, so you’ll find Beterbiev for sheer speed of work. Nevertheless, many are on the side of the latter, expecting a fairly one-sided competition. Although it hasn’t been long since we’ve seen Beterbiev on the ropes (metaphorically speaking) in the early stages of his victory over Marcus Browne. A deep cut on his forehead nearly stopped the game, and it seemed to wake him up before the ninth round was interrupted.

At Beterbievs camp, trainer Marc Ramsey and coach John Scully sit, making him stronger than ever. In 2019, when he fought Oleksandr Gvozdyk, his rival was hospitalized and he never fought again after a brutal KO win. Beterbiev said he was sorry about the fight, but acknowledged that it was a potential hazard.

Next, he will most likely face B-Bol, as Canelo will not have a rematch. Instead, he completes his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin or former British title contender Anthony Yarde, who is expected to be in New York to watch the match. In fact, promoter Bob Arum even made a promise. Yarde will be next and his chances will come from England in a huge fight for England.

Beterbiev vs Smith Jr Date: Saturday, June 18 Venue: Madison Square Garden Theatre, New York Battle Time: Expected ringwalk for main event around 4:00 AM British time. TV/Live Stream: Sky Sports Action. You can also stream the action on Sky Go or using NOWpassUndercard Highlights. There is another chance to see Robeisy Ramirez in action after Robeisy Ramirez defeated Eric Donovan on Josh Taylors’ undercard in a win over Jack Catterall in February. It may have been lost in the main event’s argument, but it was an impressive knockout and it will be interesting to see if he can repeat the fight against WBA North American super featherweight champion Abraham Nova. As was the case with Smith Jr, but as he did when he challenged WBA champion Dmitry Bivol, this would be too big a step for him. Wetterviev wins by KO full card

subject to change

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr (for Betterbievs WBC and IBF Light Heavyweight Titles and Smith Jrs WBO Title)Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova (vacant USBA and WBO Global Featherweight Titles) Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva (featherweight) Jahi Tucker vs. DAndre Smith (welterweight) Floyd Diaz vs. Daniel Platonovsky (Junior Featherweight) Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs (Middleweight) Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs (Junior Middleweight) Wendy Toussaint vs. Asina Byfield (Super Welterweight) Brown vs. Keane McMahon (Super Welterweight) Related Articles Hughie Fury and Manchester’s Michael Hunters world title eliminators have been delayed due to Fury’s illness. Ricky Hatton’s exhibition, which was scheduled to be held at the same place on the same night, has been postponed to November 12. Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker chases after signing a boxer. Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce both can. George Kambosos Jr activated a rematch clause after losing his lightweight title to Devin Haney. As I reported earlier this week, the Anthony Joshuas DAZN deal will include paid matches, despite promises not to use the model when Eddie Hearns Matchroom first teamed up with the broadcaster.

