US drone sale to Ukraine crashes

Workers prepare an MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial vehicle for static display at Michael Army Airfield, Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, September 15, 2011, U.S. Army photo obtained by Reuters February 6, 2013. REUTERS /US Army/SPC. Latoya Wiggins/Document

ST LOUIS, Missouri, June 17 (Reuters) – The Biden administration’s plan to sell four large weaponized drones to Ukraine has been halted over fears its sophisticated surveillance equipment could fall into enemy hands, according to two people close to the file.

The technical objection to the sale was raised during further scrutiny by the Pentagon’s Defense Technology Security Administration charged with protecting high-value technology from enemy hands. Previously, the plan, which has been circulating since March, had been approved by the White House, three people said.

Plans to sell four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles to Ukraine for use in the battlefield against Russia were first reported by Reuters earlier in June. Read more

Objection to the export of drones arose out of fears that drone radar and surveillance equipment could create a security risk to the United States if they fell into Russian hands.

The sources said this consideration was overlooked during the initial review, but was raised in meetings at the Pentagon late last week.

“Technological security reviews are standard practice for the transfer of U.S. defense articles to all international partners. All cases are reviewed individually on their own merit. Through established process, national security concerns are brought to the attention of the appropriate approval authority,” the Pentagon spokesman said. Sue Gough.

Whether or not to proceed with the deal is currently being considered higher up the Pentagon chain of command, but the timing of any decision is uncertain, one of the people told a US official on condition of anonymity.

One solution to push the sale forward would be to replace the existing radar and sensor assembly with something less sophisticated, but that could take months, according to one of the sources.

If the drone sales dossier is allowed to move forward, Congress would have the option of blocking it, although that is considered unlikely.

The four Gray Eagle drones made by General Atomics were originally intended for the US military, people familiar with the process said.

According to Army budget documents, the Gray Eagles cost $10 million each.

Reporting by Mike Stone in St. Louis; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

