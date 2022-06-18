



An advisor to the Trade Committee discussed the Brexit protocol in a discussion held in Camden.

Sir Hannan argued that Britain wants EU countries to be prosperous and wealthy neighbors.

The Brexit debate this week heated up after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to withdraw parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Vice-Chairman of the European Commission promised to take legal action against the UK for Johnson’s decision, despite threats from Maros Sefcovic.

Sir Hannan claimed to be happy in an independent, free and prosperous UK post-Brexit.

Sir Hannan told Intelligence Squared:

“The sole purpose is to prevent the vaccine from reaching the UK.

“And what I deduce from that is that although we are trying to be good neighbors, we recognize that we want the EU to prosper the way we want it to.

“We want to be rich and we want them to be wealthy neighbors, so they are good customers and we like them.

Just: Try it: What do you want Boris to do to make Brexit a success?

Sir Hannan added: “They have not yet overcome the idea that Britain is a stubborn area to learn and to subdue.

“Ultimately, I want to live in a tolerant and open country where I am interested and involved in the affairs of all continents, including Europe.

“Rather than insurmountable relationships with the biggest markets and nearest neighbors.

“And that’s why I’m happy in a prosperous, independent and free cosmopolitan UK.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week plans to repeal parts of the Brexit bill in Northern Ireland.

His announcement was criticized by some European Union politicians, but was supported by Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

After the 2016 Brexit vote, Northern Ireland needed a special trade agreement.

And Truss argued that the protocol caused more problems that were not anticipated when the contract was first signed.

Slovak politician Maros Sefcovic, who is also Vice-Chairman of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations, has withdrawn Britain’s plans to repeal parts of the Protocol.

Sefkovich said Johnson’s plan was “illegal” and threatened to take legal action against the UK.

Sefcovic argued that the new plan was “ultimately breaking the law.”

He said, “There is no doubt. There is no legal or political justification to unilaterally change an international agreement. Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is also a violation of international law. So let’s call it a spade: it’s illegal.”

When asked by reporters about taking further action against the UK, Sefkovich said: “If this draft bill becomes law, I cannot rule out anything.

“But we are not there yet and we want to address this issue as both partners have to negotiate to find common ground and deliver it for the people of Northern Ireland.”

