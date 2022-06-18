The war in Ukraine strengthens US-German relations | Germany | In-depth news and reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW





US-German relations are experiencing a renaissance. After two stressful decades, which saw tensions between Germany and the United States increase due to the war in Iraq, spy revelations and frequent taunts from former President Donald Trump, it is not a small matter.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has given new meaning to the relationship, but alliance watchers say revival was already underway before the invasion. The Cold War accompanied President Joe Biden’s political rise, and his foreign policy team and actions reflect Europe as his comfort zone.

“[The war in Ukraine] has had a galvanizing effect on the entire Atlantic alliance, and Germany is no exception,” Daniel Benjamin, a former State Department official and now president of the American Academy of Berlin: “The new administration arrived with a particular focus on Germany and a desire to repair the damage that had been done to the relationship.”

The foreign ministers of the United States and Germany have been in close contact since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine

The common cause of opposition to Russia accelerated the repair work. US officials were elated when Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his government was killing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which President Joe Biden called “a bad deal for Europe”. would increase the country’s ability to import fuel from the United States.

The United States has become more invested in the fight against Russia, both in absolute terms and relative to GDP, and Germany has struggled to shake its reputation for not being influential within the enlarged alliance. of NATO. Until June 7, Germany has delivered 35% of the military aid it has pledged to Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The United States has passed almost half, while other countries, such as Poland and the Baltic states, are at or near 100%.

In the Trump era, the lackluster numbers may have prompted the public to dress up. The Biden administration has taken a different approach.

“We welcome Germany’s contributions and strongly encourage it and other countries to provide the necessary military equipment to Ukraine to defend against Russia,” said Joe Giordono-Scholz, door-to-door. word from the US Embassy in Germany, to DW in a statement.

The cooperation between the United States and allies like Germany, which he called “unprecedented”, goes beyond Ukraine and is “designed to be mutually reinforcing and intensify over time”. .

More than Ukraine

The cornerstone of the longer-term outlook is Scholz’s successful attempt to borrow $100 billion ($110 billion) for the German military. Although this is a consequence of the war, it has little direct impact on its progress.

German security analysts see it instead as a later-than-ever investment to compensate for years of neglect. This won’t necessarily put German tanks on Ukrainian battlefields, but it could help Germany convince allies and adversaries that it is serious about “defending every inch of NATO territory”, as Scholz has often said so.

Although Scholz’s three-party ruling coalition got the conservative opposition to accept the sum, it is unclear how the German Defense Ministry, which has struggled with procurement, will spend it. At least some of the money will go to American arms manufacturers who produce the advanced weapons that Germany has expressed an interest in buying.

The F-35 stealth fighter tops the list, although the US Department of Defense has not approved it for large-scale production for its own forces, and the project is over budget and behind schedule, according to a US government April report. Accountability Office.

Yet placing an order is a signal from Germany that it remains committed to NATO’s nuclear sharing agreements. The F-35 would retain its ability to carry US nuclear weapons after the retirement of the aging Tornado fighter. This is a major expectation of the United States vis-à-vis the European allies, but a delicate internal question in Germany. Scholz’s Social Democrats and his Green partners in government see themselves as disarmament parties.

The Greens have been particularly critical of nuclear sharing, but Scholz’s so-called ‘Zeitenwende’, a historic turning point in the wake of the war, has meant that policy positions once considered sacrosanct must be reconsidered. .

The History of American Troops in Germany From Victor to Defender

The American military presence in Germany began at the end of World War II. Together with its allies, the United States had liberated Germany from the Nazis. However, their wartime ally, the Soviet Union, soon became an enemy. The tensions between the two sides were demonstrated when the tanks of the United States Army and the Soviet Union clashed in a divided Berlin.

The History of American Troops in Germany GI Elvis Presley

American soldiers also brought American culture to Germany. The king of rock ‘n’ roll, as Elvis Presley would become known, was drafted as a soldier and began his military service in Germany in 1958. He is seen here waving to his fans at Bremerhaven train station.

The History of American Troops in Germany Build a House

Over the years, the US military has become firmly entrenched in the German landscape. Around US bases are many residential areas for US soldiers and their families, such as this residential area in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim. This often creates obstacles to their full integration into German society. The US military employed 17,000 US civilians in Germany in 2019.

The History of American Troops in Germany

Despite separate living quarters, there have always been contacts and exchanges between German and American families. In the early years, dances were held in the streets of Berlin during the summer months, and in the winter the US military held Christmas parties for local children. And there were German-American Friendship Weeks every year.

The history of American troops in Germany Joint maneuvers of the Bundeswehr

The Federal Republic of Germany became an important strategic location during the Cold War. The NATO Reforger I (return of forces to Germany) maneuver at Vilseck/Grafenwhr in 1969 was one of several joint war games organized by the US Army and Bundeswehr. The enemy was the Soviet Union and the other Warsaw Pact signatories, including the German Democratic Republic or East Germany.

The History of US Troops in Germany Nuclear Missile Dispute

Heavily guarded Pershing-II rockets were brought to the US base at Mutlangen in 1983. The rockets, armed with nuclear warheads, became a political issue. They were presented as filling an important gap in NATO’s deterrent shield against the Warsaw Pact. Peace activists, however, saw them as a threat and staged massive protests. Many celebrities joined the protests.

The History of US Troops in Germany Separate Tracks on Iraq

Some 20 years later, US President George W. Bush went to war against Iraq over its alleged program to develop weapons of mass destruction. German Chancellor Gerhard Schrder, knowing that the majority of voters supported him, ruled out German involvement. This has led to deep divisions between Washington and Berlin.

The History of US Troops in Germany Germany Remains Relevant

Germany will remain strategically important to the United States. The Ramstein base is particularly important, as it is also the headquarters of the American air forces in Europe. It is from here that controversial drone missions are launched against targets in Africa and Asia.

Author: Christoph Hasselbach

Pivot to China

Added to regular spending, the additional funding will give Germany, in absolute numbers, the largest defense budget in Europe.

Political analysts see the debt-financed spending spree as a symbol of German credibility, with potentially significant strategic consequences for U.S. interests. Unlike its European allies, the United States sees itself as a natural Pacific power in direct competition with a growing China. For years, US foreign policy has struggled to pay more attention to East Asia without jeopardizing its security commitments across the Atlantic.

“America cannot pivot to Asia without a huge risk for Europe without a successful Zeitenwende. [The US] can leave, but Europe would be very exposed,” Michal Baranowski, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, told DW.

His “nightmare scenario” is one in which the war in Ukraine does not “break” Russia, US attention shifts away from Europe, and Germany does not take over security.

“This again gives Russia a chance to rebuild its power and strength, but this time push beyond Ukraine,” Baranowski said.

Chancellor Scholz last visited Washington in February 2022

Trust in the US-German partnership

On the American side, the danger to the relationship is domestic. Biden already looks weak heading into November’s midterm elections, when the party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress.

It is not known whether whoever will take his place, after one or two terms, will share his administration’s adherence to long-standing partnerships, such as with Germany.

About six in 10 Americans and Germans agree that the Biden and Scholz governments have helped strengthen relations, according to a new survey for the nonprofit Atlantik-Brcke. Even larger majorities, 71% of Americans and 81% of Germans, say the relationship should transcend the government in power.

The war in Ukraine has increased each side’s level of trust in the other, the online survey found, although both remain skeptical of the other’s institutions to “do the right thing”.

The $40 billion Ukraine aid package that the House and Senate passed in May suggests support for European security may be one of the few issues to escape bitter partisanship in Washington, DC

“The optimist in me says this will be a lasting trend beyond the Biden administration,” said Benjamin, president of the American Academy. “If both sides take a view of the world situation.”

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

While You’re Here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what’s happening in German politics and society. You can sign up for the weekly Berlin Briefing email newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/war-in-ukraine-boosts-us-german-relations/a-62169887 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos