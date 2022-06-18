US Open 2022 – Sights, sounds and best third round moments





BROOKLINE, Mass. – A lot can happen on a Saturday at the US Open, especially with a ranking as busy as this one. With a mix of big names and lesser known names, things could get interesting on a cooler, windier day at the Country Club.

Here is what happens:

Difficult conditions

Moving Day at the 122nd US Open might look more like Grinding Day for the 64 players who survived the 36-hole cut. With the winds picking up at the Country Club and the USGA typically having fun with weekend pin placements, players are having a very tough time so far. According to the USGA, the greens were rolling in the top 12 and were cut and double-rolled Saturday morning.

With more than half the field having started their round, only two players who have played at least nine holes – Australians Todd Sinnott and Denny McCarthy – are under par. Several top players, including Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa, are already 5 above or worse. –Marc Schlabach

The name of the game

The announcements on the first start of this US Open did not go well. Scott Stallings, who grew up in Worcester, was introduced as being from “War-chester” on Friday. It’s actually pronounced “Wu-str” and locals tell the guy who said it. On Saturday, things got worse.

Justin Thomas is quite famous. I just won the PGA Championship. Ranked fifth in the world. Simple, right? No. He was billed as “Justin Thompson”.

For the sake of precision

At the US Open, you pick your seats very carefully. Here’s what gamers will be watching all day.

It’s moving day!

Here are the hole locations for Round 3 of the 122nd #USOpen at the Country Club. pic.twitter.com/8LQD53NKAm

US Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022 Money talks

Thanks to LIV Golf, the sport is talking a lot more about money these days. On Saturday morning, the USGA released the full scholarship breakdown for that week.

Let’s start with the ones that didn’t make the cut first. They each received $10,000 for the two days of work. Now let’s get to the real money (keeping in mind that Charl Schwartzel won $4.75 million for winning the first LIV event in London. The total payout is $17.5 million. Here’s what worth a place in the top 10:

1. $3.15 million2. $1.89 million3. $1.23 million4. $859,0325. $715,4916. $634,4157. $571.9508. $512,2499. $463,60410. $425,830

The player who finishes 60th will win $36,852.

