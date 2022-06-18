UK Storm Forecast: Lightning strikes UK with yellow warning | weather | News





A yellow weather warning has been issued for Southern England after record temperatures on Friday afternoon and Friday. The UK had the hottest day of the year for the third straight day with mercury at 32.7C in Suffolk.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning of potential damage to buildings and loss of some short-term power outages or other utility services.

The storm is expected to move northeast across the southwest and into the south of England, he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology said, “These lightning strikes can bring frequent lightning strikes to the site for a short period of time before clearing northeast.

“There is a chance that it will rain heavily for a while, but given the speed of movement, I think lightning is more dangerous.

“The most frequent lightning strikes are probably in Cornwall and parts of Devon.”

Other counties affected include Somerset, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Hampshire.

It comes after an influx of cooler Atlantic air has brought temperatures down to nearly 15 degrees Celsius in parts of England.

Meteogroup UK has forecast it will be a restless evening across England and Wales with overcast skies and sporadic showers or longer periods of rain, with the area expected to be locally heavy and thunderous and clear to the east overnight.

Partly dry weather will continue into the evening with cloudy skies in the central region and overcast clouds all the way to the north and south on Sunday night.

However, some rain is expected in the southern regions.

In the early hours, everything will be dry and the central region will be sunny with a slight northwesterly wind.

We’ll start Monday with dry, sunny weather.

Clouds will build up over Northern Ireland and Scotland all day, with rain all the way to the northwest.

Rain is expected in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Tuesday morning.

Rain is expected in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England on Tuesday morning.

Today (June 18) the air quality across the country is good and will be similar on Sunday.

