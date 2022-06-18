Refugees involved in UK deportation plan to Rwanda





When Abu Ali hid in a truck during the final stages of his long and terrifying journey from the prison in Khartoum to the English coast, the last thing he had hoped for was to find himself in prison.

Like other Sudanese youths persecuted for participating in protests that helped end Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year reign in 2019, he believed that former colonial Britain would provide him with refuge.

“When I fled Sudan, my dream was to never be imprisoned again for no reason. I didn’t think this was possible in England.” A 22-year-old man from Colnbrook Detention Center in Heathrow spoke on the phone.

Abu Ali (not her real name), one of more than 130 asylum seekers arrested off the coast of Kent in May, was detained until deported to Central Africa by order of Interior Minister Priti Patel. He was embroiled in the UK government’s flagship plan to initially pay Rwanda £120 million to process asylum seekers and provide housing to successful applicants.

The program is part of the Boris Johnson administration’s efforts to strengthen the UK asylum system, preventing refugees from scrambled to the UK, often by boat, and “breaking the business model” of smugglers.

But this week, the plan came to a dramatic, if temporary, halt as the first of many planned evacuation flights was disrupted this week due to a series of legal issues leading to the European Court of Human Rights.

Some on the right applauded the attempt to establish control over sea borders. However, the initiative has provoked outrage in other parts of British society, including Anglican bishops and archbishops.

Abu Ali was one of the young Sudanese persecuted for taking part in the protests that helped end Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year reign. His resignation in April 2019 sparked celebrations in Khartoum. © AFP/Getty Images

“There is no reason to lose your life at the hands of a smuggler who crosses a dangerous strait on a small boat,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“People must apply for asylum in the first country they arrive, and those in need of our protection must use one of the safe and legal routes to get to the UK. Our focus is to help people directly in areas of conflict and insecurity.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the “clear majority” of irregular arrivals to the UK are not economic migrants, but rather Abu Ali, who have substantive grounds for applying for asylum. There are virtually no official channels through which refugees can seek protection in the UK, with the exception of routes covered by national plans for Ukraine and to some extent for Afghanistan.

A UNHCR spokesperson said: “If you look at the profiles of people crossing the strait, you can see that safe and legal routes are virtually closed.” “We are deeply concerned that the UK is penalizing those seeking asylum for outsourcing their obligations and seeking safety in ways not permitted by the Refugee Convention.”

Whether Rwanda’s policies comply with British and international law will be a battle for lawyers in the coming weeks.

Abu Ali, a native of Darfur, originally charged with war crimes by the al-Bashir regime, said he was detained for participating in protests and repeatedly beaten for 15 days.

“All I was doing was dreaming of a better country and a better life.

Before flights to Rwanda were suspended, the list included three Iranians, two Iraqis, Vietnamese and Albanians. © Henry Nicholls/Reuters

He said he was afraid to be sent to Rwanda and would never have escaped his homeland. Rwanda has a history of human rights violations, most recently related to freedom of the press.

Human rights and refugee groups are concerned about the suffering inflicted on those involved in schemes like Abu Ali.

Two of the seven people the ECHR ordered to take off from the suspended flights on Tuesday expressed fear while the surgery was going on.

They removed their phones, said they were separated from each other, and were individually transported to a military base behind a van guarded by three or four men. Each of them had their wrists tied around their waists with Velcro restraints.

At the base, they told them they had been left unattended for hours without any information on what was going on. When he was eventually escorted by plane, one of the detainees said he screamed in horror.

“I couldn’t control myself,” the man said.

Immigrants arrive in Dover, Kent in May. “If you look at the profiles of people arriving across the strait, you can see that safe and legal routes are virtually closed,” a UNHCR spokesperson said. © Gareth Fuller/PA

Describing the scene on the plane, he said a Vietnamese man among the deported people was biting his tongue. [to stop himself from shouting out] And another Iranian man was crying. He added that he cried when officials eventually came to him that he would not let him go that day.

Before the flight was suspended, the list included three Iranians, two Iraqis, Vietnamese and Albanians. However, some refugee groups are baffled by the excessive number of Sudanese, accounting for a third of the 130 other asylum seekers destined to be deported to Rwanda.

Chief Executive Officer Clare Moseley said that in general, Sudanese make up a much smaller proportion of people moving to the UK from France. “So why were they chosen?” she asked

The Interior Ministry declined to comment.

Another Sudanese refugee from the group held in Colnbrook said he was a minor, 17, and had not received any assistance since being sent there 10 days ago. He fled Sudan at the age of 13 after being imprisoned and abused in West Kordofan province. He then spent two years in Libya as a slave to a militia before escaping the Mediterranean in a winding boat and crossing the Alps on foot.

“I don’t understand what’s going on. “I just wanted a safe place,” he said.

