Moscow’s provocations in Syria risk sparking conflict with US, military officials warn





Russian forces have carried out a number of operations against the US-led coalition in Syria this month, raising fears they could lead to a direct conflict between US and Russian forces in Syria, it was reported on Friday. the Wall Street Journal.

According to US military officials, one such operation was carried out on Wednesday when Russia carried out an airstrike on the al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria.

US troops at the base, which is close to the Jordanian border, are running a mission to train and advise local fighters to fight the resurgence of Islamic State.

After Russia informed the United States via a communication line that it was carrying out the operation in response to a supposed attack on Syrian government forces, its military planes struck a combat outpost at the garrison, said a US military official.

US officials believe that informing the United States of the strike before carrying it out implies that Russia was not actively targeting US troops but was harassing the US mission in Syria.

Although there were no US troops near the base when Russia carried out the strike, which caused no casualties among US or coalition troops, a US military official said the operation amounted to a significant increase in provocation this month.

According to the report, such moves by Russia have raised concerns among US military officials, as they fear a miscalculation could escalate into an unintended conflict between US and Russian forces in Syria.

Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, noted that the United States was aiming to avoid conflict with Russia in Syria, but added that Moscow’s latest moves amounted to an escalation.

We seek to avoid miscalculations or a set of actions that could lead to unnecessary conflict: that remains our goal, Kurilla said in a statement.

However, Russia’s recent behavior has been provocative and escalated.

Tensions escalated between the United States and Russia after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in what Moscow calls a special military operation.

Moscow says its operation against its pro-Western neighbor is aimed at denazifying the country. Ukraine and the West, however, dismiss this as a baseless pretext for an invasion.

