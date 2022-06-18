Heathrow terminal’s ‘giant luggage carpet’ as UK airports under pressure





Airline passengers have been disrupted for months as the situation is exacerbated by growing demand from the semi-annual vacation and the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Heathrow Airport: A pile of luggage left in chaos

A shocking photo of a ‘giant luggage carpet’ at Heathrow Airport’s luggage storage reveals the continuing pressures UK airports are facing as travel chaos continues.

Passengers across the country have complained of massive chaos with long queues outside the terminals, many of whom lose hundreds of pounds by missing flights.

At Heathrow Airport, a huge pile of discarded bags was seen in the luggage storage waiting to be picked up.

The scene was recorded as Sky News’ defense and security correspondent Deborah Haynes left Heathrow Airport Terminal 2 after an early evening arrival from Brussels.

“The warning sign that everything was not going well was evident in the baggage claim area,” she said.

Hundreds of cases pile up at Heathrow’s Terminal.

“There was a bunch of unowned suitcases around various conveyor belts.

This is because the airline industry is sending thousands of people out and struggling with manpower shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

London Gatwick Airport said on Friday that it would reduce the number of daily flights during the busy summer to address staffing issues.

EasyJet claims the cab is “under review” but will be able to “re-accommodate the majority” of passengers if flights are affected.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “We are aware of the capacity limits announced by Gatwick Airport and are reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognize the need for Gatwick Airport to do so. are doing

Europe has visibility for all airlines and is in a position to determine realistic capacity in the current challenging operating environment for all airlines to provide reliable service to their customers.

Cases pile up at Heathrow Terminal 2 as UK airports continue to be hit by travel turmoil.

“With the high frequency of service to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to accommodate most of our customers again if flights are affected by cabs.”

Nicole Venglovicova, 31, has missed three separate flights from Heathrow to Belfast and is concerned she won’t get a refund of the roughly $500 she used to organize her air travel.

“I was depressed and crying outside the airport because of the stress,” Venglovicova, a freelance videographer in London, told reporters.

“I arrived at the airport for my morning flight and Flybe said the queue was so big that I had to run.

“When I finally got to security, the boarding pass didn’t work. At this point the gate was still open.”

When Venglovicova returned to the front desk to explain the boarding pass issue, the staff “started arguing over security issues”.

By the time she was able to return to her door, it was closed and no one was there.

Cases were piled up on the floor of the escalator in Heathrow Terminal 2.

video:

Sky News) Heathrow Terminal 2 chaos

“The problem I had was that they should have said they would miss the flight because of the queue and immediately booked to continue the next flight.

“But instead they sent me to security, where I missed my flight, and I had to go through my destination to find my luggage that they didn’t even put on the plane.”

Venglovicova took an extra two hours to collect her luggage and go through security, which meant she had missed two other flights to Belfast.

“I thought I could get one in the afternoon and then I saw the queue go outside the parking lot and I couldn’t see the end of it,” she said.

“Then I melted down and just went home.

Travelers lining up to check-in at London Gatwick Airport (

video:

TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

“It’s useless. It’s a domestic flight to Belfast. When should I go to the airport? 8 hours ago?”

Liverpool’s Mick Lyon said his time at Manchester Airport on Friday was “very disappointing”.

The 39-year-old woman returning home from Paris said passengers were queuing outside the terminal as passport control barriers were closed.

“I travel for work and mostly fly, but Manchester Airport is definitely the worst experience of any airport,” Lyon said.

“I needed someone to open the barrier so people could line up in an orderly manner. Opening the barrier made it easy to avoid,” he added.

There is increasing pressure on airports and airlines to handle the influx of overseas travelers during the holiday season.

Queue at Manchester Airport Terminal 2 (

video:

Zenfix Co., Ltd.)

Gatwick Airport plans to limit the number of daily flights, which were reported to be 900 a day during the same period last year, to 825 in July and 850 in August.

This comes after a busy Jubilee weekend, with more than 150 flights canceled across the UK on the eve of the Jubilee.

Downing Street welcomed Gatwick to cut flights “to make deliveries realistic for the summer.”

A No 10 spokesperson said: “We want everyone to be able to travel freely and easily, which is why we continue to encourage the industry to strengthen hiring so they can provide enough flights for families looking forward to the holiday they deserve after their vacation. . Epidemic.”

Economy Minister Paul Scully has suggested that one solution to the airport chaos is for employees to work longer if they want to.

Travelers line up outside Bristol Airport at 4am (

video:

LT1 Media)

He told Sky News: “We want to work really closely with airports and airlines to make sure they’re doing everything they can and see what more we can do.

“Across the country, there are record highs of 1.3 million vacancies in all sectors, but there are some people who have readjusted what they want to do while on leave.

“We want to make sure that people who don’t necessarily have to work full-time can work more productively if they fit through Universal Credit, and that it clearly aligns with the field they have vacancies.”

When asked if this means that people work longer, he said, “I’m not forcing people to do something, I just want to make sure they’re paired up properly. People who can work longer and who want to work longer can do .”

