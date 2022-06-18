US weather: Back-to-back heat waves ignite central and eastern US





The heat wave follows another record-breaking heat wave over the past week, which affected many of the same areas about to be affected by the second wave.

From Lincoln, Nebraska, to Fargo, North Dakota, temperatures will hit triple digits by the end of the weekend. The heat wave concentrated on the northern plains will be 20 to 25 degrees above normal.

There will be a respite from the heat, albeit brief, for the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic regions where thousands of people are still without power due to storms earlier this week.

More than 320,000 customers were without power in at least a dozen states from Wisconsin to Georgia as of early Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us. More than 150,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and Virginia alone.

Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below normal from Chicago to Portland, Maine on Saturday. But as fast as temperatures drop, they will rebound by early next week.

In total, more than 240 million people, or about 75% of the Lower 48s, will see temperatures of 90 degrees or more over the next seven days.

Another big heat wave next week

The heat dome currently located over the northern plains will move eastward into the Midwest and south, setting another record week and cutting short the respite from the heat that many of these states will get in the coming days.

St. Louis is expected to have a high temperature of 84 degrees on Saturday. By the time Tuesday arrives, the high temperature will reach 100 degrees.

Chicago’s high temperature on Saturday may not even reach 70 degrees, but on Monday the temperature soars to 95 degrees.

Raleigh, North Carolina will drop from a high of 83 degrees on Sunday to a forecast high of 100 on Wednesday.

Heat is the number one cause of weather-related death in the United States, and providing guidance on the likelihood of heat-related illnesses – including cramps, exhaustion, strokes and possibly death – helps to protect the public in extreme heat.

However, the sometimes warm low night temperatures are just as much to blame as the high temperatures during the day.

“Your body needs to cool off at night and expects it while you’re sleeping,” said Jenn Varian, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. “When we have really hot nighttime temperatures, your body just isn’t able to cool down properly, which in itself (and) can lead to complications, but will also make you less prepared for the daytime heat.”

How hot will your nighttime lows be? >>>

Temperatures must drop to at least 80 degrees for recovery to begin. In fact, a person can lose up to two liters of fluid overnight through sweating if the temperature never drops below 85 degrees.

Dozens of cities could break records for the hottest morning low in the next five days. More records are expected next week in the Midwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/18/weather/record-heat-midwest-southeast-weekend/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos