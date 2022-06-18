University charged with misleading allegations of UK employee pension reform





University bosses are accused of making false claims about the size of employee pension cuts after a new study of controversial payroll reform concludes that young workers will lose up to £200,000 in future retirement income.

The University and College Union’s claim, which represents 130,000 higher education employees, comes after findings this week that concluded employers’ claims about the impact of pension cuts on tens of thousands of younger employees were “seriously underestimated.” .

The findings will spark tensions between UK university employers and unions, which have been stalled by employee pension cuts after April 2021.

An analysis by scholars from the University of Cambridge, Edinburgh and Sussex and the Helsinki Institute of Physics took into account the financial impact of the benefit cuts to 400,000 university pension plan members to cover the £14 billion financial deficit identified in the 2020 assessment.

University employers argued that without defined benefit pension reform, contributions for members and employers would rise sharply.

Changes introduced in April included delays in payment of benefits and a reduction in the wage threshold to qualify for a guaranteed annuity from the current £60,000 to £40,000.

But the analysis challenged the claims of UK universities, an employers’ group, about how deeply its members, especially young ones, would be affected.

“Repeated claims in the formal process [pension reform] Advice from UK universities that earners under £40,000 will receive a ‘headline’ cut of 12% on their future pensions appears to be a serious underestimate of realistic CPI projections.” Cornell University.

“We made no misleading claims,” ​​the UK said. It makes sense to conclude in headline terms to show the impact of the personas developed by USS in-house. The reduction in severance pay will be in the 10-18% range.”

“The Employer Proposal provides a viable and viable solution to the 2020 assessment, which retains an important element of defined benefits within the future annuities that members receive.”

Analysis shows that 9 out of 10 USS members will lose more than 15% of their future pension if they earn less than £40,000 (£76,800), with a loss ratio of 40- to the “realistic” value of the CPI. It scales up to 45%.

Study authors, including current UCU negotiators, are using data from a pension modeler developed by the USS Trustee in conjunction with UUK to help members and employers understand how the proposed cuts will affect them.

suggestion

Losses from cuts to current USS plan members are estimated at £16-18 billion in today’s money, with most of its 71,000 employees under 40 losing £100,000-200,000 each during retirement. According to the analysis.

“This new study is even more horrific evidence that employers have lied about the scale of pension cuts,” said Jo Grady, UCU’s general secretary representing USS members.

The superintendent said the UK would first process and investigate all allegations of misleading claims made during the consultations. USS declined to comment.

Further reporting by Bethan Staton

