US officials return to Venezuela to try to restore ties





CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) Senior U.S. government officials quietly visited Caracas in the latest attempt to bring detained Americans home and rebuild relations with the South American oil giant as the war in Ukraine drags on, forcing the United States to recalibrate other foreign policy goals. .

A US State Department spokesperson described the trip as a safety-focused welfare visit to several US citizens detained in Caracas, including a group of Houston-based Citgo oil executives jailed there. is over four years old. The delegation includes Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostage affairs, as well as Ambassador James Story, who heads the U.S. government’s Venezuelan affairs unit out of neighboring Colombia.

President Nicols Maduro confirmed the visit in televised remarks.

(President of the National Assembly) Jorge Rodrguez is currently receiving a delegation from the United States government, an important delegation from the United States government, which arrived in Venezuela two hours ago and which is working to ensure the continuity of communications that have started on March 5 and to give continuity to the bilateral agenda between the government of the United States and the government of Venezuela, he said.

Maduro was referring to another surprise trip in March by Carstens, Story and Juan Gonzalez, the director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere. It was the White House’s first trip to the county in more than two decades.

This trip resulted in the release of two American citizens considered unjustly detained and Maduro’s promise to resume the process of dialogue with his opponents. Months earlier he had suspended negotiations, led by Norwegian diplomats in Mexico, after a key ally was extradited to the United States for money laundering.

It’s unclear what else officials are seeking to accomplish during the mission to the country against which the United States has imposed harsh economic sanctions.

Upon arriving in Caracas, Story met for two hours with Juan Guaid, according to someone close to the leader of the US-backed opposition. The two men discussed efforts to restart negotiations in Mexico, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

Since the March trip, the Biden administration and Venezuela’s socialist government have shown a willingness to engage after years of hostilities between Washington and Caracas over Maduros’ 2018 re-election, which was marred by irregularities. The United States and other nations withdrew recognition of Maduro after this election, and instead consider Guaido Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

Although negotiations between Maduro and the opposition have not yet resumed, the United States later renewed a license so that oil companies, including Chevron, could continue to carry out only basic maintenance of wells that ‘they operate jointly with the Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA.

The White House also granted Chevron an exemption to negotiate the terms of its license with PDVSA and lifted sanctions imposed in 2017 targeting the first lady’s nephew Cilia Flores, who at the time was accused of facilitating corruption while She was a senior state-run oil official. giant PDVSA.

The trip follows a public appeal to the Biden administration from the family of Matthew Heath, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested nearly two years ago on what the U.S. considers trumped up charges of terrorism. Earlier this month, the family called on the administration to take urgent action to save Heath’s life following what they said was a suicide attempt, which AP was not in agreement. able to verify.

Maduro in his televised remarks on Monday alluded to remarks by a French official to reporters at the Group of Seven leaders’ meeting regarding efforts needed to diversify oil supplies, including bringing Venezuelan oil, while the war in Ukraine drags on and gas prices continue to fall. ascend.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. Over the past decade, however, it has begun to experience a drastic decline in the production of crude oil and refined products as a result of falling prices, mismanagement and economic sanctions. Its presence on the world market is currently marginal.

But oil has risen more than 50% since the start of the year, fueled by the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, generating major inflationary concerns internationally.

___

Goodman reported from Cleveland, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-politics-venezuela-colombia-ec798d70f4e19e05c88e6ae2b43a19e9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos