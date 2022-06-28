UK doctors demand up to 30% pay increase over five years | doctors





Doctors have challenged the government by demanding pay increases of up to 30% over the next five years in a move to increase the chances of strikes.

Delegates from the British Medical Association (BMA) annual meeting voted for media ministers to agree to a raise to make up for the substantial cuts in salaries over the past 14 years.

Some doctors who supported the bill cited the strike railroad workers as inspiration for how the workers’ group should pursue a wage claim with the Boris Johnson administration.

Last week, RMT union members went on strike three times, and the education union threatened to strike unless wages were raised above inflation.

Frontline doctors say the real value of take-home salaries has dropped by almost a third since 2008, after years of pay freezes and 1% pay increases. Now they want a full payback to bring payroll values ​​back to 2008 levels, and have already directed the BMA to pursue that goal, with the government making it clear that it will not deliver significant pay increases to public sector workers if fueling widespread inflation. .

The bill, the fear that every doctor pays, goes against the RPI. [the retail prices index] Since 2008, it has been adjusted up to 30%. BMA leadership has said that within the next five years, members’ salaries must be restored by 2008, and progress must be reported annually.

Proposing the bill, Dr Emma Runswick, a member of the BMAs Governing Council, said: We all deserve comfort and joy in life. Salary recovery is the right, just and moral thing to do. However, this is a significant requirement and not easily attainable. Every part of the BMA must plan how to achieve it.

She added: I’m not stupid. I know that strike action is likely to be needed to get the government moving on this issue. Don’t be tempted to accept the pathetic future of our profession. We are worth more.

BMA’s decision represents a significant expansion of the health care union’s resolve to secure significantly higher salaries for NHS staff to combat inflation of 9.1%. The Royal College of Nursing is seeking a 5% higher wage increase than that, but all are demanding a pay raise at least equal to inflation.

All junior doctors below the consultant level are deeply involved in the deficit recovery movement. In a speech supporting the measure, A&E physician trainee Joanna Sutton-Klein said at the conference: Some people may think that the claim for a 30% or higher paycheck is too high or unreasonable. But Ill tell you what the nonsense is. A 30% pay cut is absurd. It’s absurd that doctors today can’t afford mortgages and delay starting a family because of our falling salaries. It is absurd that our salaries have been cut. It would be wise to ask that we give it back.

A 30% increase is possible, she said. Last month, Manchester’s Beanmen received a 22% salary increase. Two weeks ago, Gatwick Airport employees received a 21% pay increase. And in March, janitors and porters at Croydon Hospital received a 24% pay increase, Sutton-Klein said.

The depth of doctors’ feelings about their salaries was evident at a conference in Brighton. Anna Athow, a London representative, called the bill sold out. She argued that it was because doctors had to sit doing nothing for five years. Others also said the 30% restoration should be achieved much faster, and one said it should be done within six months.

Another speaker, consultant Dr Kevin OKane, said at the meeting: Don’t waste your 5 year old fudge. Practical action is needed ahead of this general election.

Two independent groups of experts advising governments on NHS salaries will soon provide recommendations on what frontline workers should receive in 2022-23, from the NHS pay review agency and the review body for physician and dentist salaries. .

The payroll review body is expected to recommend that NHS staff (excluding doctors and dentists) receive a raise of between 4% and 5%, which is higher than the 3% set for this year’s minister-set maximum, but well below what was required. by the health union.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA Consultants Committee, one of four contenders to become the union’s new leader on Wednesday, said he understands the need for a full payback. Physicians’ salaries have been cut unfairly since 2008, falling by almost a third. It is clear that our members will no longer tolerate the disastrous failure of the government to reverse cuts.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said: We are very grateful to all NHS staff and are aware of the pressures that are being put on by the rising cost of living. NHS employees received a 3% pay raise last year despite a public sector pay freeze, and in 2019 the government and the BMA agreed to a multi-year pay agreement for doctors in training, guaranteeing an 8.2% pay rise over four years. .

A decision has not been made to give NHS staff another pay increase this year and we will carefully consider recommendations from independent pay review agencies.

