Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder refuses to accept subpoena, US House Oversight Committee says





Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has refused a subpoena to appear before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Snyder recently declined an invitation to speak to the committee, which is currently investigating Washington and the NFL’s handling of allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

The committee attempted to serve the subpoena on Friday, but it was denied by Snyder’s attorney on behalf of his client. The committee provided Snyder with a date for a future deposition and did not attempt to accommodate different scenarios, according to The Athletic.

“Mr. Snyder has so far refused to accept service of the committee’s subpoena,” a spokesperson for the committee said in a statement. “While the committee has been and remains willing to consider reasonable accommodations requested by witnesses, we will not tolerate attempts to evade service of a duly authorized subpoena or seek special treatment not accorded to other witnesses. who testified in this case.The committee will not be deterred from obtaining Mr. Snyder’s testimony, and we remain committed to providing transparency about the Washington commanders’ toxic work culture and the NFL’s inadequate response.

A spokesperson for Snyder released a statement shortly after the Commanders owner “did not decline to appear for a deposition.”

“The Committee has only offered one date – June 30 – and Mr. Snyder’s attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date,” the statement continued via ESPN. “Mr. Snyder’s attorney has provided alternate dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a way forward for Mr. Snyder’s further cooperation and resolving the remaining due process issues.”

Last summer, the NFL fined Snyder’s franchise $10 million at the end of its workplace misconduct investigation. The investigation was launched after the Washington Post report which included 15 former employees claiming to have been sexually harassed during their time with the franchise. A second report published by The Postcited interviewed more than 100 employees who claimed that Snyder “chaired an organization in which women say they were marginalized, discriminated against and exploited.”

Snyder has been accused of attempting to use cheerleaders inappropriately, including creating inappropriate cheerleading photo shoot videos for him.

In February, six former franchise employees joined leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee for a roundtable discussion on corporate misconduct. The roundtable led to more accusations, including allegations of inappropriate behavior by Snyder. The chairman and chairman of the oversight committee believe the NFL “covered up” the alleged misconduct of the six former employees ahead of the league’s investigation.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can offer to fire any owner, shareholder or partner for misconduct and would take that complaint to the league’s executive committee. Goodell would need three-quarters of the committee to vote to fire the owner.

Snyder, 57, has owned the franchise since May 1999. Washington is 156-212-1 during Snyder’s ownership. Washington won two playoff games and made the playoffs six times during that span.

In March, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Snyder had handed over the day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya.

“Dan Snyder was not involved in day-to-day operations,” Goodell said, via The Post. “Don’t believe he’s been in the establishment at all, and when we continue to have league issues, Tanya has represented the team as CEO both on a day-to-day basis but also here with the league. She represented the club here [at the league meetings] and it will continue at least for the foreseeable future, but Dan and I will talk about it at some point.”

