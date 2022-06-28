Brexit will have a negative impact on UK cyber, CISO says.





An overwhelming majority (97%) of senior security experts said they are concerned about the security of UK businesses as there is growing awareness of cyberattacks sponsored by countries that have left the European Union, particularly nation-states.

Six years after the split vote, and 18 months after the Boris Johnson Conservative government chose to push for a hard Brexit amid a global pandemic, CISOs responding to a CyberArk survey found that Brexit was not about cybersecurity He said he was concerned about lowering the standards. The UK strengthens its carriers to reduce insight into emerging threats and effectively share information between the UK and its former partners.

Differences in cybersecurity regulations were cited as a major cause of this concern, with 39% concerned that the UK is becoming an easier target for global threats.

A similar percentage (32%) felt that inconsistent security legislation between the UK and EU was a concern. EU developing parents, especially in light of the government’s plans to significantly change the current UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

CyberArk EMEA Senior Vice President Rich Turner said CEOs need to be able to provide clear direction and make the right decisions based on often fragmented pools of information.

Cybersecurity is an increasingly strategic area that underpins the success of every digital initiative an organization undertakes. Therefore, a larger and shared understanding of the threats that may undermine these initiatives is critical.

Cybersecurity works best when it’s a team game. The more countries around the world work together, as well as UK and EU partners, the more resilient they are to cyber threats.

Other findings from the survey included disparity in attitudes of UK and EU organizations towards their security investment strategies, with 60% of EU-based respondents in France, Germany, Italy and Spain reporting security posture from sources that are not clearly present for UK CISOs. strengthens.

CyberArk noted that the UK national cyber strategy made some bold promises, but did not include specific investment initiatives.

When it comes to security in the UK, CyberArk says cyber hardening within its overall business strategy is essential to navigating the current threat landscape and keeping organizations safe.

In this regard, the study contains encouraging signs that UK decision makers are stepping up. 90% have appointed executives to execute security incident planning and decision-making, and 63% say they have accelerated security initiatives in the past 12 years. month.

However, the report’s authors wrote that prioritizing cooperation with the EU’s neighbor, the UK, could further strengthen our collective ability to protect against cyberattacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252522049/Brexit-a-net-negative-for-UK-cyber-say-CISOs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos