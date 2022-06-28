Devin Booker loves Kendall Jenners nude photo after split





Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Always a fan. Devin Booker liked the nude photo of ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenners, less than a week after Us Weekly confirmed their split.

The model, 26, shared a handful of photos from her latest adventures on Sunday, June 26, including a sushi dinner and a video of a sunset stroll. Jenner put her most eye-catching photo up front, which showed the 818 Tequila founder sunbathing naked while looking at something on her phone. Booker, 25, liked the post, including the risque snapshot, shortly after it was posted.

Jenner and the Phoenix Suns player called it quits earlier this month after two years together, with a source exclusively confirming to Us on Wednesday, June 22, that the duo have been apart for over two weeks now. Explaining that the breakup might not be permanent, the insider continued, [Theyre] take this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what it’s meant to be.

Kourtney’s marriage really put things into perspective, the insider explained, adding that the couple are still very friendly and supportive of each other despite their estrangement.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was first linked to Booker in June 2020, with a source telling Us at the time that the duo were dating, even though their romance wasn’t serious. The athlete attended Jenners Halloween-themed birthday party four months later, but they didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021. While the duo shared some glimpses of their connection in the years since, Jenner explained in June of that year that she likes to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

No, I’m not just dating basketball players, she joked during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. I’m not ashamed to have a guy, and I’m also a real basketball fan. I just feel like it’s a private matter and no one else can judge or know.

The reality star previously revealed that she would only go public with serious relationships, telling Harpers Bazaar in April 2017 that I think is something sacred.

She continued, This is something between two people, and no one else’s opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start the drama. If I had a boyfriend, people would say all these things that will probably break us up.

Seeing her older sisters’ relationships play out on the small screen over the years has also taught the California native to be more protective of her privacy. I got a glimpse of how my sisters handled [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from it, Jenner told Vogue Australia two years later. To me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and my relationships, and I personally think that going public makes everything so much more complicated.

Booker, for his part, told the WSJ. Magazine in March 2022 that he didn’t find dating in the public eye to be particularly difficult. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and it slipped my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always like this, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now, a- he said.

