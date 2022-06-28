UK: Priti Patel’s border law ‘illegally rewrites’ the meaning of refugee





The controversial provisions of the National and Borders Act come into effect today.

The new law will unlawfully prevent people facing persecution from establishing the right to asylum in the UK.

Some refugees, including those who are persecuted because of their sexual identity or taste – falsely asking for additional testing

Today is a dark day for refugees fleeing conflict and persecution – Steve Valdez-Simons

Amnesty International said today (28 June) that the Nationality and Borders Act would fundamentally violate Britain’s commitments to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

The controversial bill would be an illegal rewrite of the meaning of refugee by the interior minister, Amnesty said.

Amnesty warns that the legislation will have serious implications for refugees seeking asylum in the UK, including:

Some refugees, including many seeking asylum on the basis of the persecution they face because of their sexual identity or orientation, face unreasonable demands to take additional tests to establish their status. This may mean that many people are entitled to protection from persecution and be excluded from the asylum required. Refugees who arrive or enter the UK without prior authorization face penalties that directly violate the 1951 Refugee Convention, including criminal prosecution, detention and full exclusion of the right to asylum in the UK. With the new law, the UK is very likely to erroneously deny asylum to thousands of people, despite the grave risk of facing torture and other forms of persecution if repatriated.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK Director of Refugee and Immigration Rights said:

It is a very dark day for refugees fleeing conflict and persecution.

Despite widespread opposition, including its own support, the government today has withdrawn the 1951 Refugee Convention and shamefully renounced its international responsibility to refugees.

Priti Patels’ story of targeting a criminal gang is a cynical distraction from her true intentions. It is intended to punish, punish and deter those who seek asylum in this country.

Completely contrary to the Home Secretary’s assertions, the measures of this bill will make people more vulnerable to smugglers and abusers, while at the same time causing further damage to the UK’s asylum system and muddying the UK’s reputation.”

Amnesty’s position on nationality and border laws and the system of asylum

Violation of the Refugee Convention

The Nationality and Borders Act contains several provisions that conflict with and undermine such international agreements, of which the United Kingdom was one of the first drafters and one of the first to adopt. This bill attempts to rewrite the Convention in several respects in the government’s favor and in direct conflict with long-standing understandings of its meaning and application. All this is in order to exclude refugees from the asylum rights granted them.

No international agreement may be legally and unilaterally rewritten by one of the parties. It is a clear violation of its international obligations for the UK to do so. It also undermines international respect for this Convention and international law more generally and seriously, as it abolishes obligations that the UK has freely performed (which it has encouraged other countries to do) and invites other countries to do so.

Claims that the traffickers’ business model was violated

The Nationality and Borders Act does not cover many circumstances that make asylum seekers vulnerable to exploitation by gangs and other abusers. Instead, the legislation is starting to make these people more vulnerable. Whether in the UK, on ​​more covert travel to the UK, or elsewhere, criminal exploitation can thrive by making people feel more fearful, marginalized and marginalized. even expand.

safe and legal route

The government continues to propose to provide a safe and legal route to apply for asylum in the UK. This is just a cynical claim. The UK maintains immigration rules that require those fleeing a country of conflict and oppression to obtain a visa to travel to the UK. The UK does not provide visas to persons making such travel for the purpose of asylum. It is a long-standing policy confirmed by law that asylum in the UK can only be applied for when a person arrives here. The relatively small number of nearly all refugees seeking asylum in the UK have no choice but to resort to an unsafe journey, and often dangerous people arrive in the UK and make claims. This situation applies to whatever level of connection the individual is at. UK, including close family members who live here.

Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong plans

The government continues to pay attention to the plan of immigration rules for Ukrainians, Afghans and British (overseas). The plan for Ukrainians and Afghan refugees has proven ineffective and inaccessible to many conceptually intended. As the Interior Minister is still hostile to what she says and does in terms of providing asylum to refugees from other conflicts and oppression, she has never had a real passion for supporting Ukrainian or Afghan refugees.

On the other hand, the system for British (overseas) from Hong Kong is not an asylum issue. The rules for this scheme set criteria that relate only to nationality and relative financial assets. Whether you have experienced or are at risk of persecution has nothing to do with those rules. This explains why official asylum statistics do not include people coming to the UK under this plan.

UK-Rwanda Memorandum of Understanding

If the UK really wanted to encourage and support Rwanda, which has a relatively large refugee population, and to improve its human rights record, it should not make a deal that shifts its blame on the country. This sends a deep irresponsible message to Rwanda and Rwanda. A wider world of how the UK views its international responsibility and human rights obligations. If other countries follow such grim precedents, the already fragile prospects for refugees to find a safe place will be greatly diminished.

backlog of the system

Ministers said the bill was meant to ease the asylum system, which they say is under pressure, despite the UK system still receiving relatively few claims. The UK lags far behind many European countries, such as France and Germany, in both the number of asylum applications filed and the number of protected ones.

Instead, several legislative provisions would add significant new workloads to the Department of the Interior. The Home Secretary should focus on making the UK asylum system more accessible, reducing or adding delays and improving the quality of decision-making.

nationality right

Part 1 of this law contains important provisions on the British Nationality Act, which will restore citizenship to thousands of people who have been wrongly excluded from their citizenship due to long-standing discrimination and injustice. Amnesty welcomes these provisions. However, there are serious injustices in this area, including withholding citizenship for those born and raised stateless in the UK. Measures that give the Secretary of the Interior the power to secretly deprive British citizens of their citizenship.

