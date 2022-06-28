A UK financial watchdog investigates Chief Weiss for tax defaults.





The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has launched an investigation into Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and CEO of payment app Wise.

The investigation comes after HM Revenue & Customs included billionaire Kärmann on a list of individuals fined for the matter in a document published last September.

Käärmann’s default involved an unpaid tax invoice of £720,495 for the 2017-18 tax year, which HMRC fined him £365,651. The FCA became involved because of Kärmann’s status as an “approved person” that regulatory bodies must consider “suitable and appropriate” to do their job.

The investigation will hit one of the UK’s most valuable fintech companies, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange at a value of £8 billion a year ago.

Shares of Wise, which are due to report full-year earnings on Tuesday, fell 2% to 373p in early morning trading on Monday.

Wise chairman David Wells said the board took Käärmann’s tax default and the FCA’s investigation “very seriously”.

“After reviewing the matter late last year, the board has asked Christo to take corrective action, including appointing a professional tax adviser to ensure that personal tax matters are properly managed,” he added in a statement.

Wells said the board “continues to support Kristo in his role as CEO”.

Kärmann has been approved under the FCA’s senior management framework since February 2020 as he is a director of Tinv, a wealth management subsidiary of Wise. Lawyers told the Financial Times in September that his authorized personal identity could lead to a regulatory investigation.

Kärmann and others nominated by the HMRC will remain on the list for 12 months from the date of issuance because they willfully file incorrect tax returns or willfully fail to comply with their personal tax obligations.

At the end of last year, the Wise board passed the results to the FCA after conducting its own investigation with an external legal advisory group.

Wise said Käärmann “plans to fully cooperate” with the investigation. The FCA declined to comment.

Kärmann owns about a fifth of Wise, which was founded in 2010 as TransferWise. It provides international remittance and multi-currency banking services to consumers and businesses that compete with commercial banks.

Last year’s listing was seen as a coup in the UK as the government attempted to attract fast-growing fintechs to the London exchange.

London accounted for 5% of global IPOs between 2015 and 2020, and 39% on Nasdaq and New York exchanges, according to a report by Ron Kalifa, former CEO of payment company Worldpay.

Käärmann and co-founder Taavet Hinrikus, both from Estonia, set up the company to solve the cost of remittances between the UK and the Baltic countries.

Unlike many fintech competitors, Wise reported profits for several years before going public. It helped cigars after the food delivery company Deliveroo went bankrupt just a few months ago. On the first day of trading, £2 billion was lost from the company’s market value.

Wise chose to go public rather than go public, meaning the company started trading without raising funds. This list made Käärmann a paper billionaire.

However, the group’s share price has fallen more than 60% since its listing, reflecting the widespread struggle of fintech companies in the face of macroeconomic pressures and rising inflation.

Shares of Seattle-based remittance fintech Remitly are down 80% from an IPO in September, while PayPal is down 74% over the past year.

Additional Reports by Laura Noonan in Dublin and Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan

