BlockFi parts ways with US trade chief





The investment firm recently cut 20% of its workforce and received an emergency cash injection from crypto exchange FTX to bolster its beleaguered balance sheet. The layoffs come amid a string of similar actions by other digital asset-focused companies hit hard by falling crypto markets.

Digital asset-focused investment firm BlockFi has parted ways with its U.S. trading chief as part of a large-scale restructuring, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The move came amid a widespread crypto downturn that, in part, prompted the asset manager to lay off 20% of its employees and take a large emergency cash injection from the crypto exchange. FTX to stabilize its activity.

Jason Wilkinson oversaw the US trading team at BlockFis and previously spent over a decade as a senior trader at Two Rivers Trading. Wilkinson declined to comment.

A BlockFi spokesperson declined to comment. The sources were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive business transactions.

A headhunting source, who requested anonymity for fear of alienating BlockFi, said Wilkinson should have no trouble landing a new gig despite a suddenly tough hiring market due to staff cuts. by companies such as CoinBase and Babel Finance given its deep experience in traditional finance.

Wilkinson was the only one to leave the firm’s 12-person trading team, and the global head of trading desks and head of Asia-Pacific trading remain with the company, a source said. The team maintains trading 24/7, with no downtime for clients, the source added.

BlockFi last week received a $250 million revolving line of credit from FTX, whose founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been on a spending spree in crypto and traditional assets, floating loans to bail out companies deep under the hood. water from the market downturn.

While Bankman-Fried said his motives were altruistic, industry participants told Blockworks that his efforts put the exchange and its venture capital firm, Alameda Ventures, in a prime position to take stakes in ventures. beleaguered companies or acquire them outright.

The founder, one of the biggest in digital assets, said he had no day-to-day involvement with Alameda Ventures.

