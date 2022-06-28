The American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln will participate in the Rim of the Pacific 2022 exercise





USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise this summer near Hawaii, according to USNI News. As of Monday, the carrier was operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of ​​responsibility, according to the June 27 USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker.

Last week, the aircraft carrier was sailing to Hawaii with its escorts and ships from the Royal Australian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), according to photos from the Ministry of Defense.

Ships sailing with Lincoln last week included the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG-53) and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Gridley (DD-101) and USS Sampson (DDG-102), all of which are part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. The frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFGHM-152), the helicopter landing dock HMAS Canberra (L-02) and the tanker HMAS Supply (AO-195) joined the Royal Australian Navy, along with the helicopter carrier destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183) and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JSTakanami (DD-110).

Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, is scheduled to begin June 29 and continue for about five weeks, according to a May Navy press release on the exercise.

“Twenty-six nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national ground forces, more than 170 aircraft and approximately 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise scheduled for June 29-August 4. , in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California,” the service said in the statement.

Lincoln has been operating in the Indo-Pacific since January, when he departed for his deployment with the first Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II Strike Fighter Squadron to deploy aboard an aircraft carrier. . There are a total of 10 F-35Cs in Black Knights of US Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

Meanwhile, several Japanese ships departed this month for the 2022 annual Indo-Pacific deployment. Participating ships include Izumo, Takanami, the destroyer JSKirisame (DD-104) and an unnamed submarine, USNI previously reported. News. A Japanese Ministry of Defense press release announcing the deployment says its units will participate in RIMPAC. The deployment is expected to continue until the end of October.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2022/06/27/u-s-carrier-abraham-lincoln-to-participate-in-rim-of-the-pacific-exercise-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos