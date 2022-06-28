UK Covid cases rise to 270,000 a day, but experts think we could reach the pinnacle of the latest omicron wave





While Covid cases continue to soar, with new daily infections exceeding 270,000 for the first time since mid-April, new data show experts are raising hopes that the current wave may peak.

Daily Covid infections surged 138% this month, or 156,834 cases per day, from 114,030 on June 1 to 270,864 on Saturday, according to the latest figures from the ZOE Covid research app.

This increase was driven by the new dominant Omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5, which transmit better than the previous BA.2.

As many people return to relative normality, the weakened immunity built up by vaccines and previous infections also plays a role, as does the relaxation of the People’s Guard.

But while the spike in cases is worrisome, scientists hope that a third wave this year could peak soon and a summer vacation could help reduce cases.

But no one will say when that peak will occur or whether it will drop above or below 300,000 per day.

I expect them to peak (or at least plateau) within the next week or two, but I could be very wrong, admits Professor Carl Prieston, a virus modeler at the University of London.

It would be surprising if the current wave was comparable in size to the recent wave that peaked on March 31 with a pandemic record of 349,011 people.

Our modeling predicts that the next substantial surge due to immune escape will be after the summer. [from BA.4 and BA.5]Decreased immunity (after the last vaccination) and seasonal fluctuations in risk of transmission, as well as cooler weather, allow the virus to thrive and force people indoors.

This means that the current wave should soon peak and enter a phase of high prevalence and low mortality of the epidemic during the summer, said Professor Friston.

Scientists point out that events like Glastonbury, The Edinburgh Festival and Notting Hill Carnival will inevitably drive up rates higher than others.

However, overall cases are still expected to decline, as it is unclear how much the increase will be against the background of people spending more time outdoors on vacation and in summer.

“Anyway, there’s a high level of mixing with no mitigation, so we’re going to see a lot of these big events and independent waves,” said Steve Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds.

You can see this in the way the waves now stabilize much higher than before when the trough went right down. Of course, large gatherings won’t help, he said, but he thinks it will either speed up existing growth or slow down its decline over time.

Another factor likely to keep coronavirus cases higher than others is the growing resistance to the vaccine among elementary school parents.

New figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) on Monday showed that the proportion of elementary school students who have not been vaccinated and who say their parents are unlikely to consent to being vaccinated increased significantly from 23.7% in round one. [November and December 2021] 35.6% in round 3 [March and April, 2022]

Simon Williams, a psychology lecturer at Swansea University, said: Parents in this age group tend to be hesitant, and part of the problem is probably because of a lack of clear information and messages from the UK government, scientists and health authorities. Vaccines are safe at this age and may help reduce the risk of long-term covid, for example, absent from school and in some children.

