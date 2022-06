US STOCKS-Wall St expected to extend rebound as inflation fears ease

(For a live blog from Reuters on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Growth stocks lead premarket gains

* Robinhood rises on Goldman Sachs upgrade

* Futures up: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.37%, Nasdaq 0.48% (adds comments; updates prices throughout)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 27 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes were expected to open higher on Monday and extend the previous week’s gains after a decline in commodity prices eased concerns about an overly aggressive Federal Reserve seeking to rein in the global economy. ‘inflation.

All three key indexes posted strong gains last week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising 7.5% as investors bet that the pullback in oil prices from three-month highs hit in June could ease inflationary pressures and push the Federal Reserve to moderate its aggressiveness. tougher politics.

“I think there’s an overwhelming feeling that inflation may be coming down and that the Fed may not have to be as aggressive as expected going forward,” said Great Hill managing member Thomas Hayes. Capital LLC in New York.

“A week ago already, unequivocally, everyone felt that 75 basis points were guaranteed. I think now those odds have come down a bit and that’s kind of an open story.”

The US central bank quickly raised interest rates to rein in inflation, which has been high for 40 years, fueling fears that its actions could tip the world’s largest economy into recession.

After the benchmark S&P 500 earlier this month fell 20% from its January closing high to confirm a bear market, investors tried to gauge when the market might hit its peak. hollow.

“The market rebound is a reminder of the merits of staying invested according to a long-term plan. geopolitical threats are diminishing,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a client note.

The story continues

Haefele added that the main driver of markets in the second half of 2022 will be investors’ perception of whether we are headed for stagflation, reflation, a soft landing or a meltdown.

Stocks across the board gained in premarket trading on Monday, with tech-focused growth stocks including Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc up 0.5% to 1.5% .

As of 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.5 points, or 0.37%, and e-minis Nasdaq 100 were up 58.25 points, or 0.48%.

Shares of Robinhood Markets rose 2.4% after media reports said Goldman Sachs had moved the retail broker’s shares from “neutral” to “sell”.

Goldman Sachs, however, cut Coinbase Global Inc’s rating from “sell” to “buy”, according to media reports, sending the cryptocurrency exchange’s shares down 5.7%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

