U.S. company’s spending on private jets for personal use hits highest level in 10 years





U.S. corporate spending on private jets for personal use by CEOs and presidents hit a decade high last year as many companies eased restrictions on their use due to the pandemic.

It rose 35% to $33.8 million among S&P 500 groups in 2021 — the highest since 2012, according to ISS Corporate Solutions, a division of investment adviser Institutional Shareholder Services.

Among the biggest spenders were Facebook parent company Meta and aerospace group Lockheed Martin, as many companies relaxed rules for using private jets over fears of contracting Covid-19 on commercial flights.

Meta spent $1.6 million on private jets for chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, while Lockheed spent $1.1 million on flights for boss James Taiclet.

Lockheed Martin said it expanded its spending on private jets last year “in light of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

That included $353,303 for Taiclet’s personal travel as well as trips to his out-of-state home and empty legs, when an aircraft is used for a one-way charter, Lockheed said in a regulatory filing this year.

The average amount spent on general managers and seats for private jet use jumped 36% to $170,660 last year, as increased spending boosted private jet operators such as Wheels Up and Jettly, based in New York.

Wheels Up saw an increase in revenue and ridership earlier this year, while Jettly saw an increase in demand.

Jettly chief executive Justin Crabbe said “it’s pretty hard to go back to commercial flying” once a group offered private flights to executives.

Other companies also said they had eased restrictions on private jet travel for personal use during the pandemic.

Discover Financial, an Illinois-based credit card company, said it generally limits extra perks for executives, but changed its policy to pay chief executive Roger Hochschild and his family to use private jets for all trips.

The board approved this policy through 2022, spending $153,234 on private flights for Hochschild in 2021, compared to $12,168 in 2020.

Snack maker Mondelez said it has granted temporary permission to executives other than the chief executive to fly on private jets during the pandemic for international personal travel. The company’s jet spending rose 33% to $214,466 in 2021 from $160,843 in 2020.

Jet spending data shows that companies continue to pay their executives in other ways, even though some executives waived their base salaries at the start of the pandemic.

It also comes amid criticism from some investors over high salaries. Major investors, such as the head of Norway’s $1.2 billion oil fund, have criticized the big overall salaries.

Shareholder support for Meta’s executive pay was just 86% at its annual meeting this year, the lowest total in company history.

