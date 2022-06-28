



Conservatives and Labor have argued that Sturgeons’ new route map is a blatant attempt to divert attention from the sexually transmitted disease scandal surrounding the SNP Westminster group.

Rep. Patrick Grady of northern Glasgow suspended his party membership over the weekend after he confirmed that police were investigating a sexual assault allegation.

On Monday, the First Secretary said Westminster leader Ian Blackford still had her support despite urging other lawmakers to rally around Grady. She was also forced to deny that her scandal was overshadowing her declaration of independence.

The SNP’s failure to win a majority in Holyrood elections in the past few years prompted Ms Sturgeon to form a coalition with the secessionist Scottish Greens, but she insisted that the democratic will be respected in another referendum.

She said: Continued attempts to block democracy only weaken the British government’s position at home and abroad.

To put it bluntly, the UK government is not in a position to lecture other countries on the need to respect democratic norms if they intend to sabotage democracy at home.

She said the Westminster Rules are agreed upon and cannot be based on anything other than a voluntary partnership.

cat and mouse game

Sturgeon may introduce a referendum bill in Holyrood only if Scotland’s Chief Legal Officer, Attorney Dorothy Bain, approves that the measure is within Holyroods jurisdiction.

If Prime Minister Bain turns on the green light, the bill is expected to pass as the SNP and the green MSP together form an independent majority in the Holyrood Senate.

But Scotland’s Chief Legal Counsel to Scottish Attorney General Boris Johnsons has four weeks to challenge his powers in the Supreme Court, and most legal experts expect the UK government to win.

As a last resort, the country’s chief voting expert, Sir John Curtis, said the British government could pass another bill to prevent secession.

He said: It’s part of the cat and mouse game. This will probably go to the next UK general election, and all bets will be suspended whether or not there is a hanging parliament where the SNP balances power.

Scottish Labor Leader Anas Sarwar said: “It is not surprising that Nicola Sturgeon is stepping up his efforts to sow the seeds of division and struggle when he sees party turmoil and government failure.

She tells the Scots to listen, but she rejects herself, ignoring the desperate cries of those seeking help with an unwanted referendum and livelihood crisis.

Murdo Fraser, Senior MSP of the Scottish Conservative Party, tweeted:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/06/28/nicola-sturgeon-refusing-second-referendum-will-make-uk-look/

