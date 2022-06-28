ABQ US Marshals shoot and kill fugitive who left halfway home





Authorities are investigating after officers from the US Marshals Service and its New Mexico Southwest Investigative Fugitives Task Force shot and killed a man near Montgomery and San Mateo NE on Monday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

On Monday, officers from the US Marshals Service and its New Mexico and Southwest Fugitive Investigation Task Force shot and killed a man suspected of escaping from a halfway house. The man had been considered an escapee since he had not returned to the halfway house on May 29 and investigators say he was armed with a gun when officers found him.

Jimmie Glisson, a spokesman for the US Marshals Service, said task force officers caught up with the man in the parking lot of a Walgreens in San Mateo, north of Montgomery, shortly before 4 p.m. and attempted to stop him.

“The subject allegedly brandished a firearm and at least one officer discharged his firearm while striking the subject,” Glisson wrote in a press release. “The task force members immediately attempted to administer first aid and called the emergency medical services; however, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers or civilians were injured.

Glisson said the multi-agency task force, led by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, will investigate the incident.

Glisson did not identify the man who was killed, but said he was serving the last two months of a federal sentence after being convicted of obstructing interstate commerce by robbery and being a criminal in possession.

“In addition to the escape charge, the subject was a person of interest in an incident on Sunday in Bernalillo, New Mexico, where he allegedly brandished a firearm in the presence of Bernalillo police officers and fled,” Glisson said.

Local law enforcement who were called to the area could be seen gathered around several vehicles in the parking lot. Evidence markers had been placed on the floor.

This is the ninth time a person has been shot dead by local law enforcement so far this year. Albuquerque Police Department officers shot six people, killing five, and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies shot two people, both of whom were killed. According to Journal records, the last shooting by the US Marshals Service in Bernalillo County was in 2018, when officers shot Wes Allen, a 32-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a gun and was driving on officers when they shot him more than 40 times. in a motel 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abqjournal.com/2511971/u-s-marshals-involved-in-shooting-in-northeast-albuquerque.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos