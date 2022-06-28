Broadband ISPs and mobile operators agree to UK cost of living plan





The UK government confirmed today that the UK’s largest broadband and mobile provider has agreed to a “new promise” designed to help those who may struggle with the cost of living. But many pledges are similar to what we saw during the pandemic.

Over the past week, we have joined Ofcom, BT, Vodafone, Virgin Media/O2 (VMO2), Three UK, TalkTalk, Sky Broadband, Hyperoptic, CommunityFibre, G.Network, Openreach, Shell Energy, CityFibre, Gigaclear, INCA, KCOM, ISPA and Mobile UK all agreed to meet today on Downing Street to discuss the current challenges.

This confirmation came after most of the major operators charged their customers with price increases of up to about 10% per year. But to be fair, these operators are not affected by the cost increase and will have to pass it on at some point. On the other hand, some providers rejected this trend and decided to freeze their prices (Gigaclear, Truespeed, KCOM, Giganet, giffgaff, FibreNest, Fibrus, etc.).

Nonetheless, the government is eager to be seen doing something about the current cost of living crisis. This often means leaning on the industry to get more concessions. The good news is that presidents representing the majority of the UK telecommunications market, including BT, Openreach, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, Three UK, TalkTalk and Sky, have signed a series of new commitments today.

The agreements that take effect immediately are as follows:

All providers are committed to supporting clients who may struggle with the cost of living and treating them with compassion, understanding, and as individuals.

All providers strive to provide a way to keep customers connected, such as supporting customers struggling with bills, allowing them to move to a cheaper package with no fees or penalties, or agreeing to a manageable payment plan.

All operators are committed to first protecting the connections of known vulnerable customers.

Government-backed providers promise to take steps to raise awareness of low-cost products among those claiming universal credit.

Carriers have promised to consider more ways they can help customers, including exploring tariffs, options to improve existing low-cost offers, and expanding existing deal promotions.

The big problem here is that none of these are particularly new. Most of the same providers said they are already doing most or all of this work. Many of these commitments are also fairly vague and reflect Ofcom’s Fairness Commitment for Customers from 2019 and the associated Fairness Framework (PDF).

For example, it’s all great to say that a supplier promises to “take steps to raise awareness of low-cost products among those who claim Universal Credit” (e.g. social tariffs), but the suppliers involved are already saying so, but still It can be difficult to find. product. This won’t change unless you need to directly display social tariffs during the main package and availability check as opposed to being hidden in obscure subpages or menu items.

According to Ofcoms’ most recent Affordability Report, around 1.1 million households (5% in the UK) are struggling to afford home broadband service, so they could benefit from such tariffs. However, of the 4.2 million households estimated to receive Universal Credit, only 55,000 have so far received such a package (1.2% of eligibility).

Digital Assistant Nadine Dorries said:

“Across the country, families are increasingly anxious about catching up with their bills. So today I’ve reached an agreement with the broadband and mobile industry leaders what more can be done to support people during these difficult times.

I’m excited to report that the industry is listening and has signed a new commitment to helping customers stay connected with the cost of living. People needing support should contact the vendor to see what’s available.”

ISPA Chairman Andrew Glover said:

“The telecommunications sector knows that people are facing a cost of living crisis. Our members have decided to do everything they can to help our customers during this time and will work with the government to raise awareness of the support available.

Together with the social tariffs many of our members offer, these promises will help those in need during these difficult times. We encourage customers who are struggling with bills to contact their broadband service provider for assistance.”

Mobile UK CEO Hamish MacLeod said:

“Mobile operators welcome the commitments made today with the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, which build on the proposals already in place to help the most vulnerable. We welcomed the opportunity to discuss with the government how to raise awareness of such initiatives, as well as further steps to be taken to support those who are struggling with the legislation.”

The government itself has not made any promises of its own today, and some are calling for a broadband VAT cut or subsidies to support cheaper social tariffs. Instead, Ofcom is just repeating the work that helped entice more carriers and broadband ISPs to offer social tariffs.

Ofcom has maintained the threat of mandatory regulated social tariffs if ISPs fail to adapt. However, the biggest challenges right now are Home Essentials (BT), Virgin Media (Essential Broadband), Hyperoptic (Fair Fiber Plans), KCOM (Flex ), G.Network (Essential Fiber), VOXI (For Now), Sky Broadband and NOW TV. (here) etc.

Note: Ofcom says a standard commercial broadband package costs an unemployed person claiming Universal Credit an average of 27 per month (8.3% of monthly disposable income). 15 Social tariffs (common price point) cut broadband costs in nearly half and use 4.6% of disposable income.

However, it is worth pointing out that a competitive market means that most people can save money by switching to other suppliers or packages, even if they are not subject to social tariffs.

Similarly, the value we all get from broadband and mobile services has increased over the past few years, meaning that today you can get more mobile data allowance or faster fixed line speeds for less than before. The latter obviously depends on your network usage. Competition exists in your area (experience varies).

So, if money is an issue and your service provider raises the price, vote on both feet and don’t be afraid to leave or try to renegotiate (maintenance tip).

Moreover, the prices we all pay for telecommunications services are largely dwarfed by massive increases in our energy (eg gas, electricity, and to a lesser extent water), gasoline and other bills. If people are struggling to get a fairly basic broadband or mobile package, they’ll have much more serious concerns regarding other areas, such as heating their home in the winter, or buying food to go to work or a living.

Broadband and mobile are also very important services that can help you save money and solve other problems (shopping, insurance, job search, etc.), so it’s easy to argue that those services are more than just self respect. The value they return.

