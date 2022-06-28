Brittney Griner appears in Russian court and her detention is extended : NPR





Basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives for a court hearing in Khimki near Moscow on Monday. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was arrested in February for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Kirill Kudryavstev/AFP via Getty Images .

MOSCOW Brittney Griner briefly appeared in public on Monday and came one step closer to a drug trafficking trial in Russia. In brief court proceedings, a judge ordered Griner’s detention for the duration of his trial, Griner’s legal team told NPR.

The next hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 1, said Griner’s attorney, Alexander Boikov. The trial will officially begin that day, but it will begin with technical matters such as the reading of the indictment and the review of the records, he added.

The news came out of a preliminary hearing closed to the public, but reporters got a rare glimpse of Griner as the WNBA Center walked through a courthouse hallway.

And 40 minutes later the preliminary hearing is over. No comments from Griner. His Russian lawyer said the judge extended his detention for the duration of his trial. No date set. Curiously, no representative of the United States Embassy was present at the hearing. #BrittneyGriner pic.twitter.com/FSYprXjSgs

— Charles Maynes (@cwmiii3) June 27

The Phoenix Mercury and US Olympic team star was framed by four security guards and a dog as she was led down a stairwell to a courtroom for Monday’s hearing, a process which repeated itself in reverse less than an hour later, as Griner was returned to custody.

Griner, handcuffed, did not answer questions from reporters. At one point, she just shook her head as she continued to walk.

Griner was detained for 130 days

Griner, 31, has now been detained in Russia for 130 days, an ordeal that began a week before Russia invaded Ukraine. His detention was extended several times and his request for house arrest was denied.

No U.S. embassy official was present for Monday’s hearing. A U.S. Embassy official told NPR that he was informed that the session was a “closed business meeting” and that Embassy staff would not be permitted to attend.

“It was a technical hearing involving the extension of the arrest,” Boikov said of the session. “No more than that.”

The U.S. Embassy said U.S. officials plan to attend the formal trial when hearings finally begin.

Griner was arrested on February 17, after authorities at a Moscow region airport allegedly found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage, prompting a criminal charge of smuggling drugs into Russia. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Why is Griner being detained?

Other than a rough outline, few details are known about his case, fueling speculation that Putin’s regime arrested Griner to use him as leverage.

Among the scenarios that have been discussed, a potential deal would see Griner swapped for a Russian national imprisoned in the United States, notorious convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “dealer of death”.

Russian state media Tass reported on a Bout-for-Griner exchange, saying an official source had confirmed such talks were taking place.

Like many WNBA players, Griner plays in foreign leagues during the American League offseason, earning far more than her WNBA salary. In recent years, she has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian team owned by oligarch Iskander Makhmudov. The team has long-standing ties with American club Griner.

What is the United States doing to get Griner out?

Griner’s precarious situation has raised a number of concerns in the United States, including fears that the publication of her case and the publication of vocal calls for her release will make her more valuable to Russia as a pawn. Dozens of rights groups, including the Human Rights Campaign, the National Organization for Women and the National LGBTQ Task Force, recently wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to address his case urgently.

In early May, the Biden administration declared Griner wrongfully detained by the Russian government, signaling that the United States would become aggressive in pursuing her freedom and return home.

She is being held hostage, the United States said. The State Department said “the Office of the President’s Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs will lead the interagency team tasked with securing the release of Brittney Griner.”

Russia has denied this characterization, insisting it was merely enforcing its drug trafficking laws.

Maynes reported from Russia. Chappell reported from Washington, D.C.

