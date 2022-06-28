Underwater sewage – a growing public health problem





One of the greatest public health triumphs of the past 200 years has been the isolation of human feces from drinking water. People now take this for granted, but it has become the basis for preventing bacterial and viral diarrheal diseases that have killed millions of people with cholera, typhoid and other major epidemics. What has been largely accomplished through a remarkable feat of engineering spanning two centuries is that only vaccines are consistent with public health interventions to prevent epidemics. Consuming bacteria from human stool (E. coli) increases the risk of serious infections, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Avoiding putting human feces in water that people can consume remains a public health priority.

UK tap water is safe. No one expects river water to be potable water level, but you should not expect significant amounts of human coliforms if people consume water from swimming or children’s play areas. Untreated sewage and sewage treatment operations caused by storms are a growing problem with the continued release of waste containing viable organisms. This is a serious public health problem for governments and regulators, and it is clear that water companies are not doing enough. Public health risks add to the ecological and environmental impacts that form the basis of many regulations.

The use of rivers for recreation and exercise is something to celebrate and encourage. Kids have always played and always will be on the waterway, regardless of the sign posted next to it. People of all ages use freshwater channels, such as rivers, for recreation, including swimming and various forms of boating. Many people swam in the river during the lockdown, and it has been going on ever since. Therefore, our rivers, seas and waterways must be sewage-free to reduce risk to the public. There are two main issues that need to be addressed. Both have solutions.

The first is raw sewage discharge from sewage networks, especially storm flooding. As the name suggests, this should be exceptionally rare. The engineering logic of storm overflow is that if the sewer system is at risk of being overpowered by a storm or unusually strong rain, the sewer can become too full and run back into the house or overflow into the street. To prevent this, the storm surge acts as a safety release valve, but is intended only in exceptional circumstances where the public is not likely to use the river.

After the Environment Agency required the water industry to install monitors for overflow, data shows that its use is now no exception. In some cases, up to 200 discharges per year. This is clearly unacceptable for public health reasons. Zero discharge is technically achievable, but the cost of it may not be justified. However, reducing the frequency to a true storm should be the least expected. It is clear what the majority of the public expects, including those who do not use rivers for recreation, as measured by poll data. No one wants a child to swallow human feces.

There is a solution to get storm flooding back to work only in very high rainfall conditions. This includes better operational management, innovation and investment. This is the job of the water company. First of all, four recently agreed to reduce overflows by an average of less than 20 emissions per year by 2025, but we have to go further and Ofwat and the Environment Agency will hold businesses accountable for this delivery.

The second major problem is the steady stream of coliforms from sewage operations. Raw sewage is not discharged into waterways from these, but there are viable bacteria and viruses as part of normal operation. Eliminating coliform emissions from sewage operations upstream of popular recreational areas would greatly help reduce human fecal-infecting organisms downstream. This has been achieved on beach beaches in coastal operations using UV treatment. Other forms of energy-intensive treatment are being tested or are being developed. These options should be pursued by urgent companies.

Investments are inevitably required to increase the resilience and capacity of your sewage system. But it’s not just a matter of money. It requires preventive engineering, better sewage management, innovation and dedication. We welcome recent initiatives from some companies, but much more needs to be done. Ofwat has asked all companies to develop an action plan outlining how they can rapidly improve river health. When finalizing your plan, you must demonstrate a commitment to public health that meets public expectations. We have two rivers in England and Wales, and we are beached. There are over 500 in France.

We know that sewer management is made more difficult with plastic wipes flushed into the toilet bowl that coagulate with the fat spilled into the drain to form fat bugs that clog the drain and trigger the avoidable use of storm overflow. Having all of us put our wipes in the trash or, better yet, only use wipes that biodegrade quickly will immediately help reduce avoidable spillage problems.

However, a major public health responsibility to ensure that human feces and viable human fecal bacteria do not enter waterways available for recreational use is to rest with water companies and their directors. Ministers have already signaled that they want significant action requiring businesses to provide billions of programs to treat storm sewage emissions. Businesses need to take the lead and move faster. Regulators will hold businesses accountable. It’s time for wastewater treatment companies to step in. If they don’t, it will be a matter of choice.

For information on the actions the government is taking on water quality, please visit here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sewage-in-water-a-growing-public-health-problem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos