Only 20% of American workers are in the office for three or more days: IBM CEO





As major American companies began welcoming workers in the spring, they were surprised by what they saw: fewer employees than expected who wanted to return to offices. That was the case at Ford, which told CNBC in April that initial numbers were “lower than we expected,” and more recent comments from IBM’s CEO show many workers at larger companies prefer to continue. to work from anywhere except the office, at least most of the time.

Only 20% of U.S. IBM employees are in the office three or more days a week, the tech company’s CEO Arvind Krishna told CNBC’s Sara Eisen at the Aspen Ideas Festival on Monday. Krishna added that he does not see a scenario where the balance most often falls to more than 60% of workers in the office.

In an earlier technology era, IBM was one of the first major tech companies to embrace remote working before it was mainstream, with at one point in the 2000s up to 40% of its workers remote , but it ended up reversing the trend and requiring workers to be office-based again in 2017. Now the paradigm has shifted again.

“I don’t think he will ever cross 60,” Krishna said. “So I think we’ve learned a new normal.”

IBM had more than 280,000 workers worldwide at the end of last year.

Krishna expects employers to recoup some wage leverage, but only a lower level of wage inflation rather than a reversal of it. “We will get a salary adjustment,” Krishna told the Aspen Ideas Festival. “I expect to see a decrease in the growth rate, a step back.”

He also indicated that salary pressures will vary depending on the market.

“The 8-9% inflation or the 5% in wages is not uniform. Some pockets are 9 to 20,” he said. “Some pockets are almost flat, and that’s going to cause some unevenness as we go forward.”

Krishna added that IBM’s hiring inflation was over 9%. “Ours is at the top end, ours is way above nine I would say for replacement workers,” he said. “It’s so hard to get people.”

Most of the layoffs that take place in tech, he said, are at unprofitable companies, and other recent CNBC reports and tech industry survey data show that workers remain in the driver’s seat when it comes to job postings and many companies plan to continue to hire aggressively.

Krishna does not expect headline inflation to decline quickly, remaining well above the Fed’s 2% target next year. IBM is bracing for a “period of more sustained inflation,” Krishna said, and a return to the Fed’s unrealistic 2% target within three to four years.

That doesn’t mean he sees a recession coming, as he described the current period of high inflation combined with labor shortages as atypical and making past economic precedents less important as forecasting tools.

Meanwhile, technology spending remains strong in the business-to-business segment, Krishna said, with sectors such as retail, banking and finance, and pharmaceuticals and biotech all spending more on technology.

“We’re not seeing a slowdown in the B2B space,” he said.

Watch the video above for highlights from the full interview with the IBM CEO at the Aspen Ideas Festival during which Krishna also gives the tech giant’s perspective on the Court’s abortion ruling Supreme Court and its approach to answering political questions.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Ideas Festival.

