



If you are reading this in the UK, you may have contracted the coronavirus by now. 7 out of 10 of us saw a scary red line appear. You may have been stuck in bed twice or even three times so far. By April 2022, nearly 900,000 reinfections had been recorded in the UK alone. It’s unclear what the general hacking cough had in mind when the general public asked for a return to normal life.

It’s a strange situation. Over the past week, it was reported that coronavirus infections surged 43%, while hospitalizations due to the virus rose 23%. In the UK, around 1.7 million people tested positive in seven days. Currently, 2 million of us have long-term Covid-19, and about 2 in 5 or 826,000 of them have symptoms for at least a year.

Still, listening to Boris Johnson or his ministers can forgive you for thinking that none of this actually happened. With the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) at risk of hitting the country once again, it seems that the government is more interested in the suppression of human rights than the protection of human life. Welcome to Sick England. The public gets the coronavirus repeatedly and the minister pretends everything is okay.

Prime Minister Johnson said in February that the government had plans to start living with the virus, but what it actually did was plan to catch and spread it. After all coronavirus precautions were withdrawn from the legal obligation to isolate if they caught COVID-19 on April 1, the public was exposed to mass infection until most of the free testing ended. Some hospitals have been instructed by ministers to forsake their mask obligations, but some worrying oracles have defied the rules and followed suit. The fact that all precautions were withdrawn at a time when most people’s vaccine immunity is starting to weaken and the virus is evolving to make it more contagious gives us a hint at how little the logic minister has applied.

One of the biggest problems facing Britain’s attempts to contain the virus is that this government really doesn’t want it. While there is hope that the number of people dying from COVID-19 has fallen since the peak, over-focusing on it has long hidden the fact that loss of life is by no means the only issue that matters. It also matters how many people are infected with the virus. Strategies for allowing the virus to sweep the population increase the risk we all face, be it a surge, a new dangerous strain, or a prolonged Covid development. Fundamentally, it means accepting the reality that it is normal for many people to be (seriously) ill, with long-term effects and the effects of repeated reinfections that we are not yet aware of.

The long-term impact on the economy and society is equally bleak. This means more pressure on the NHS to already creak under the weight of the backlog. It means absenteeism for key sector and frontline workers, from nurses to teachers. More children are absent from school. Not to mention the soaring social security costs of long-term Covid patients who are too ill to work (the government’s solution to this appears to be to deny them disability benefits).

Few casualties will be greater than the 3.7 million clinically extremely vulnerable people, particularly the 500,000 who are immunocompromised and who will not benefit much or nothing from the booster jab. Trying to avoid the virus in a country where all safety measures have not been taken means risking your life when you stop by a store. Ministers who are content to see recurring coronavirus infections being a part of the lives of the British are happy with the isolation of being part of the clinically vulnerable.

There are alternatives. Activists are urging the government to restore free lateral flow tests, quarantine requirements for those who test positive, and financial aid such as sick leave. Correcting our horrendous sick leave is becoming more urgent in the cost of living crisis. That means low-wage and precarious workers are more likely to feel obligated to work when they contract the coronavirus. We must also initiate long-term investments in ventilation and air filtration to make schools and workplaces safer and to make life-saving antiviral treatments more accessible to clinically vulnerable patients.

It’s also time to refresh public health campaigns for boosters. As of this month, around a fifth of people aged 75 and over in the UK have not yet had their fourth covid jab. And although cumbersome, it’s the right thing to do to put your mask back on in a busy, confined space. Less than half (48%) of Britons reported wearing a face covering when out of the house last month, down from around 95% of the ohmic wavelength in January.

After two long and hard years, no one still wants to fight the coronavirus. I don’t want to write this column. However, if we do not want to sign the risk of recurring sickness or long-term coronavirus disability in the near future, we will have to bring back low-effort protective measures to contain it. Ireland’s recent public health campaign, which encourages people to think of those who are clinically vulnerable in their daily interactions, shows how easy it is to do things differently.

Governments may want to stop thinking about the coronavirus, but doing so ensures that we all have to think about it for a long time to come. It will make us all get tired of it quickly.

Frances Ryan is a columnist for The Guardian.

