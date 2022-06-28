US officials travel to Venezuela for talks on US detainees





A U.S. government delegation quietly traveled to Venezuela for discussions on the welfare and safety of U.S. nationals in Venezuela, a State Department spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

The visit by the President’s Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and US Ambassador Jimmy Story, who heads the Venezuelan Affairs Unit, to the capital Caracas comes about a week after Matthew Heath, an American illegally detained there, attempted suicide.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro acknowledged the delegation’s visit, which was first reported by The Associated Press, in a televised address Monday.

At this moment, [National Assembly President] Jorge Rodriguez is hosting a U.S. government delegation that arrived in Venezuela a few hours ago, and he is working to maintain the conversations we started in March and the bilateral agenda between the U.S. and Venezuela, said Maduro. He’s meeting with them right now.

Jonathan Franks, the Heaths family spokesman, said Monday that if true, reports of SPEHA Carstens’ trip to Caracas are an encouraging sign, both for Matthew and the many other Americans held hostage in Venezuela. with whom the Heath family stand shoulder to shoulder. -shoulder.

Matthews’ situation remains dire, and the family reiterates their call for Presidents Biden and Maduro to arrange an emergency medical evacuation, Franks said. We are concerned that once the authorities remove the heavy sedation, Matthew will take the first opportunity presented to him to attempt suicide again.

Heath is one of at least eight Americans currently known to be wrongfully detained in Venezuela. Five of the six US oil executives known as CITGO 6 Tomeu Vadell, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Jose Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira who were arrested in Venezuela more than four years ago are still being held there, all like the Americans Luke Denman and Airan Berry.

Two Americans who had been detained there, including one of the CITGO 6, were released in March after two senior US government officials visited Caracas.

In December 2021, Carstens traveled to Venezuela and was able to meet wrongful American detainees.

Families of those detained, some of whom have been imprisoned overseas for years, have called on the Biden administration to do more to secure the release of their loved ones and have increasingly sought to meet President Joe Biden directly.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with the families of US hostages and wrongful detainees, during which he did not promise to meet with Biden, but sought to assure them that the administration is making every effort to bring their loved ones home.

While the families largely enjoyed the conversation with the top US diplomat, some came away frustrated with what they see as a lack of urgency and concrete action on the part of the administration.

Stop having meetings with us to tick the box and start doing things that actually make a difference for our families, said Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle are part of CITGO 6, at the time.

