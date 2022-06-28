Steel himself: UK trade policy is experiencing a post-Brexit drift.





The UK has an incredibly chaotic debate about the steel industry and compliance with the rules.

This was in part due to the steel tariffs that prompted the resignation of Sir Christopher Gaith, ethics adviser to Boris Johnson, amid the moral turmoil on Downing Street. He later said that this was just one example of a widespread disregard for international law.

And partly because the government’s approach to trade and the steel industry is being redefined for political reasons.

To recap: After the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on steel in 2018, the EU took steps to prevent the entry of metals banned from the US into Europe. A new post-Brexit body, the Trade Remedies Authority, has been tasked with examining these safeguards to make sure they are fit for a free-trade-loving Global Britain.

The TRA was established as an independent body to make evidence-based decisions. In other words, it was designed to be as far away from political intervention as possible. This lasted until the government produced a result they didn’t like very much.

Last year, when it was proposed to abolish nine of the 19 safety measures for steel products, the government passed an emergency law, temporarily extending five of them and deferring four. We then asked the TRA to run the analysis again and reconsider its work on a new, broader base.

Anyone willing to read the 271-page results released last week will have some sympathy for Geidt heading to the door. However, Sam Low, Flint Global’s director of trade policy, said the TRA effectively supported the methodology and results of the original analysis. But different questions have different answers. He said the government’s new directive has actually justified keeping tariffs on hold, he said.

The only thing that is inherently more political than trade policy is steel manufacturing. This is especially true for governments elected with promises to level the field in which they do this. Nevertheless, the post-Brexit promise to lower trade barriers was swift and decisive. This involves working more closely with the EU than suggested by the original analysis (which claimed the steel sector was flawed).

It’s not at all clear whether this is a violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, and it won’t unless someone wins a long lawsuit. Turkey has already attempted EU safeguards but failed. But checking in-between rigorous analysis and decision-making processes to get different answers doesn’t help at least.

Boris Johnson’s remarks further confused the situation when asked about tariff plans (including related issues regarding the revaluation of exemptions offered to developing countries). He said the industry needs “much cheaper energy and cheaper electricity” and that “until we can fix it,” British steelmakers should receive the same protections as other European countries.

These are two separate issues. The steel industry has been complaining for years that electricity prices are high in the UK compared to France and Germany. This disparity has historically been due to domestic policy and network costs, with UK prices higher than Germany at £35 per MWh (or 60%), according to the latest figures from British steelmakers, the trade organization said.

The government, which has long resisted this kind of intervention, has recently taken action. It is committed to reducing the carbon price for high-energy users, currently worth several pounds of megawatt-hours, and examining network costs. This is very pleasing to the field. But David Bailey of the University of Birmingham argues that it lacks the comprehensive industrial policies needed to increase investment and decarbonize the industry.

It’s not justifying tariffs to protect the steel sector while Britain tries to normalize its domestic policy. No wonder everyone is confused.

