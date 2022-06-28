Why the inflation boost on UK public finances doesn’t last





Inflation helped Rishi Sunakk by increasing Britain’s tax revenues and reducing the country’s fiscal deficit, providing a windfall that the Prime Minister used to promise future tax cuts.

But politicians, bureaucrats, and economists don’t believe the good times will last.

They predict whether high debt interest payments, falling real wages, and pressures on public services will combine to make life more difficult for prime ministers and make public services worse, or worse public finances.

Sunak expressed similar concerns last week, saying that “rising inflation and rising debt interest costs are just as problematic for public finances as household budgets.”

David Miles, one of three members of the Office for Budget Responsibility, a government spending watchdog that the prime minister might consider as unhelpful remarks, said in a public lecture last month how public finances are likely to improve. said in a public lecture. “It has a lot more to do with raising taxes than inflating debt or expecting a surge in GDP growth above average levels we’ve seen in the last 10 or 15 years.”

The impact of inflation so far

Despite the prime minister’s warning, inflation has so far improved public finances by reducing the deficit. Because tax revenue is more sensitive to inflation than public spending.

Tax revenues to the central government in the last fiscal year were much higher than the OBR had expected, and revenues from income taxes were particularly strong.

The latest official estimate of total tax revenue is £837.5 billion collected in 2021-22, better than the £823.5 billion OBR forecast at the time of its spring statement in March and more than 6% more than the £789.5 billion. bn in Watchdog’s October forecast.

At the time of its spring statement, OBR predicted higher inflation and faster wage growth in the medium term would generate an additional £37 billion in annual tax revenue, but added that this would be offset by higher social security spending of £23 billion. and debt interest.

In the short term, when inflation is expected to peak in 2022-23, he added that the amount the government would have to pay to boost inflation by £500 billion would be a significant one-time increase, he added. – Consolidated receivables. OBR said in March this would be £44.2 billion more than it had predicted six months ago.

How inflation can help public finances

Because inflation increases tax revenues rather than public spending, it tends to reduce government borrowing. Tax revenue is closely linked to nominal gross domestic product (the amount of spending or income in an economy), so an increase in nominal GDP due to an increase in prices or wages will also increase tax revenue.

Part of public spending is also related to inflation. Pensions and welfare benefits are indexed to inflation and, like the cost of index-linked Treasury services, are staggered by several months. This accounts for about half of government spending, with the other half coming from the fixed budget.

If these fixed budgets do not increase, borrowings decrease in exchange for inflation that causes unplanned cuts in actual public spending levels.

This positive effect is further reinforced by the fact that all current income tax deductions and caps have been frozen for four years. When Sunak put this policy into effect, he expected the bill to raise £8.2 billion per year from 2025-26. OBR now expects to raise £18 billion. This is because if inflation rises, the actual level of these thresholds will be lower than planned due to the freeze.

How can inflation hurt public finances?

Higher welfare benefits and rising costs of index-linked bond services from rising inflation automatically increase public spending. But the challenge for the prime minister is that he will be under serious pressure to increase the total amount of public spending from a fixed budget he directly controls.

To address the cost of living crisis, Sunak has already provided a one-time extra £15 billion in benefits to everyone who gets council tax refunds, fuel tax discounts, reduced energy bills and a means test.

Economists think he should go further and increase public spending more generally. Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said the public spending plan is much tighter than Sunak intended when he set it up in 2021.

One flash point would be public sector payroll. Torsten Bell, CEO of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said, “Improving the tax revenue outlook for banks is not realistic while public sector salaries are expected to be lower than private sector salaries.”

And the UK will do worse as a result of higher inflation as gas and electricity prices soar more and the UK is a net importer of energy. “This kind of inflation is unlikely to fundamentally improve public finances because it makes us poorer,” Emerson said.

