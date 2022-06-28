Nobel laureate Maria Ressa says social media is corroding democracy in the US





The United States is “much worse off than you think” when it comes to social media that undermines its democracy, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and journalist Maria Ressa told Axios.

Why it matters: Ressa, a Filipino American co-founder of the Rappler news organization, says the next wave of elections around the world, including the US midterm elections in November, offer another opportunity for social media to spread misinformation, pit people against each other and incite violence.

“Most people don’t realize that they are being manipulated, that these platforms are biased against facts. You don’t get facts. It’s toxic muck. Social media promotes anger, hate, conspiracy theories. There’s violence,” and it’s getting worse, Ressa said in an exclusive interview ahead of a speech Tuesday in Honolulu at the East-West Center international media conference. “Online violence is real-world violence,” Ressa said, citing incidents around the world including the United States Capitol and recent mass shootings by radicalized killers.

She argues that nations must demand accountability from tech companies like Meta, which owns Facebook, and Twitter.

Catching up fast: Ressa was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov.

Rappler has been recognized for his coverage of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war on drugs. The news site also reported on the spread of fake news on social media and the government’s use of bots to manipulate public opinion. Muratov’s independent news agency, Novaya Gazeta, ceased publication after Russian President Vladimir Putin cracked down on Russian media that failed to do so. support his false narrative about the war against Ukraine. Last week, Muratov sold his Nobel Prize for a record $103.5 million and pledged the proceeds to help Ukrainian children.

Ressa said she hoped the European Union would take steps to regulate social media companies as efforts in the United States stalled. But she warns that the global problem needs global solutions, both in law and in practice by the social media companies themselves.

When asked what advice she would give Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, Ressa warned the billionaire about the consequences of unchecked free speech.

“There is a reason why when news organizations were gatekeepers we had standards and transparency. Unchecked free speech is like a person crying fire and there is no “Fire. Freedom of expression at all costs has a cost.”

Since receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, Ressa still faces threats against herself, and Rappler, the media company where she is chief executive, still faces several lawsuits from the government. Filipino, who tried to put Rappler out of business for writing new reviews. cover.

Now that the Philippines has elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as its new president, Ressa said she has received no indication that the new president will change course. law prevails, these cases [against me and Rappler] will be thrown away. I look forward to a new administration and its upgrade of the rule of law.”

Marcos Jr. ran his campaign without answering tough questions from reporters at Rappler or other independent news outlets, Ressa said, opting instead to travel with a team of video bloggers who told pro-Marcos stories on the networks. social. He won in May with 59% of the vote.

Ressa argued that social media allows politicians to create their own echo chambers of information, where the truth is irrelevant because a narrative even full of lies is more persuasive.

And next: Russia’s ‘lost’ independent news media, Ressa said. She raised concerns about the future of democracy in Brazil, Kenya and the United States, which face similar threats from fractured information systems and have elections looming.

“We will all end up like Russia if we don’t do better,” Ressa warned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/06/28/maria-ressa-social-media-democracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos