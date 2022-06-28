



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new commander-in-chief of British forces had said that the army must be prepared and victorious to prevent the spread of war in Europe, but said he “does not expect” Britain to need to fight Russia.

Chief of Staff Patrick Sanders said in a speech on Tuesday that he had never seen such a clear threat to peace and democracy as the brutal aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said: “This is our 1937 moment.”

His 1937 comparison relates to the time before the onset of World War II.

“We are not at war, but we must act quickly so that we do not become one as we fail to deter territorial expansion.

I will do my best to ensure that the British military can play a role in avoiding war.

In a speech at a conference hosted by the British Royal United Services Institute think tank, his latest warning comes after he told all troops he commands that they must be prepared to fight in Europe once again.

At the same event, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called for renewed defense spending in the coming years to counter the growing threat.

His call comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing for a summit in Madrid with other NATO leaders expected to agree on the biggest overhaul of the Western military alliance since the end of the Cold War.

The leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies have taken a united stance to support Ukraine “for as long as it is necessary” during the ongoing Russian invasion.

The group has proposed a plan to limit the Kremlin’s revenues to oil sales that continue to finance the war.

The G7 leaders said in a statement that they would “provide the financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support necessary to bravely defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“We are prepared to enter into agreements with interested countries, institutions and Ukraine on lasting security commitments so that Ukraine can defend itself and secure a free and democratic future,” he said.

Technology Minister Chris Pilp said it would be “crazy” for Russia to choose to fight NATO, but Britain would always be “ready”.

A Pentagon source did not deny reports that Wallace had asked Johnson in the letter to raise the annual military budget from NATO’s current 2% target of GDP to 2.5% by 2028.

We do not comment on suspected leaks. Defense ministers and prime ministers have always said the government will respond to changes in the threat, so the Pentagon has a record defense deal in 2020, they said.

Liz Truss said NATO should focus more on increasing flexibility in resource deployment, the use of modern technologies such as hybrid warfare, the weaponization of migration, the use of cyberattacks and more on defense.

In an interview with Die Welt, La Repubblica and El Pais, the Foreign Minister said that 2% should be the lower limit, not the upper limit, of defense spending.

Search and rescue continues and serves as a reminder of the reality of the situation facing Ukraine, as reported by Shehab Khan.

The Ukrainian military says missiles fired by a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber over the Kursk region of western Russia attacked a shopping center.

The attack sparked global outrage, with G7 leaders, the UN and Prime Minister Boris Johnson openly criticizing Russia.

At home, Ukrainian President Zelensky described the strike as one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in European history.

In his first public event since taking office, General Sanders said he is ready to fight and win alongside NATO allies and partners, focusing on mobilizing troops to prevent the war from spreading in Europe.

He said that while in military uniform he had not seen as much of a threat to the principles of democracy and sovereignty and freedom to live without fear of violence as the brutal aggression of President Putin and his expansionist ambitions.

Despite recent emphasis on new capabilities such as drones and cyber warfare, he adds that ground forces will remain important in any conflict. Crossing the river with cyber is impossible.

Regarding the start of World War I, General Sanders said it was not rushing the war at the speed of the railroad timetable of 1914.

Ben Wallace is expected to demand more investment in defense. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Instead, he was deterring Russia (Ministry of Defense) from a general in the main building to a young Corporal Lance in a barracks room, a reserve force in weekend training, and an army headquarters.

In his speech, Secretary Wallace reiterated the need to increase investment in defense to respond to the changing international environment.

In March, the Defense Minister wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a spring statement warning that Britain’s defense spending would fall to less than 2% of NATO’s minimum GDP by the middle of the decade unless the Treasury puts in more resources. .

“The defense minister is expected to emphasize that the government must prepare investments to keep us safe because the threat has changed,” said a Defense Ministry source.

