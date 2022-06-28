66th BFI London Film Festival Announces Theaters and Programs across the UK and London





After the great success of the 2021 edition of the BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express, we will keep the festival format developed over the past two years for 2022, allowing the LFF to reach audiences across the UK. LFF will continue its partnership with Southbank Center Royal Festival Hall, along with BFI Southbank, the iconic flagship venue, to ensure London’s Southbank remains at the center of the film festival experience.

Five additional London venue partners will return with CinemaPremier, along with CinemaPremier, with the West End remaining a key hub for the festival’s film program, with an extensive selection of program screenings at BFI Player and in ten theaters across the UK.

The 66th Festival will feature more than 160 features, 8 new series, 6 screen talk, breathtaking immersive art, and the XR project as part of the LFF extended strand (returning to 26 Leake Street), the powerful LFF For Free program. no see. Events including panel discussions, short film programs, book releases and more, the LFF Awards at the end of the festivities, and an extensive industry program.

BFI Player, accessible online to audiences across the UK, hosts a specially curated program of 25 feature films that will be screened from 14 to 23 October, when audiences want to see specific titles within the virtual festival dates. to be able to choose. .

LFF has also unveiled a newly issued 2022 creative that will launch across the UK in the coming months. Working with creative agency DBLG for six years, and inspired by the Norman Englebacks 1950 autograph at the National Film Theater, BFI continues to build on its existing cascading iconography to create a bold and playful identity that represents the LFF. A dynamic and diverse celebration of cinematic storytelling.

Partner venues for film screenings across the UK in 2022

LFF’s in-cinema physical screenings for the festival are held at several partner venues in the West End, including Curzon Soho (Screen 1, 2 and 3), Curzon Mayfair (Screen 1), and the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA). , ODEON Luxe West End at the Londoner Hotel and Prince Charles Cinema (screens 1 and 2); 10 cinemas across the UK: Broadway Cinemas (Nottingham), The Chapter (Cardiff), Edinburgh Film House (Edinburgh), Glasgow Film Theatre (Glasgow), Home (Manchester), MAC (Birmingham), Queens Theater (Belfast), Showroom Cinemas (Sheffield), Tyneside Cinemas (Newcastle), Watershed (Bristol). As in previous years, the LFF is working closely with the venue to provide audiences with a variety of new programs for the festival.

In partnership with American Express, the 66th BFI London Film Festival will be held from Wednesday 5 October to Sunday 16 October 2022. The BFI LFF program begins on Thursday, September 1, 2022, when the full program is open.

