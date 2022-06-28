UK tour announced December 2022 with Volbeat, Skindred and Napalm Death





Servant of Lord World Tour

Michael Poulsen at Volbeat By Scott ColothanPosted Jun 27, 2022 Last updated Jun 27, 2022

Shortly after playing the Download Festival earlier this month, Danish rocker Volbeat prepared a December 2022 UK and Ireland arena tour.

As part of the 32-day European segment of the Servant Of the Road World Tour, Volbeat will start trekking to England and Ireland on 12 December at Dublin 3Arena, including Glasgow OVO Hydro, Leeds First Direct Arena, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena and London’s OVO Arena. Wembley.

Very special guests on all six dates are Newport Reggae Metaller Skindred and Grindcore Torchbearer Napalm Death. Bad Wolves are supported by mainland Europe.

Tickets to the Volbeats UK show go on sale Friday 1 July at 10am on Planet Rock Tickets.

Volbeat Comments: After a long time, we’re finally happy to offer a decent Volbeat headline tour to friends across mainland Europe and the UK.

We are so excited and can’t wait to see everyone! We are so lucky to be able to share this experience with three amazing bands who are lucky enough to ride the Skindred, Napalm Death and Bad Wolves together and call them friends.

Volbeat released their eighth studio album, Servant of the Mind, in December 2021, giving birth to Temple Of Ekur with Planet Rock on their playlist.

See Volbeat, Skindred and Napalm Death in the next shows.

December 2022

Dublin 3Arena March 12

Glasgow OVO Hydro Thursday 15 Days

16th (Fri) Leeds First Direct Arena

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on the 17th

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena March 19th

London OVO Arena Wembley Tue 20

Buy Volbeat Tickets Volbeat UK Tour with Skindred and Napalm Death17 Volbeat: A rock band named after songs by Judas Priest and other bands

British heavy metal legend Judas Priest was inspired by his cool name on ‘Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest’ from Bob Dylan’s 1967 album ‘John Wesley Harding’. The name was the idea of ​​early Judas Priest bassist Brian ‘Bruno’ Stapenhill leaving the band in 1970 before doing any recording.

deep purple

Rock legends, initially called Roundabout, initially played around with band names including Orpheus, Concrete God, and Sugarlump, but eventually settled on Deep Purple. Taken from a 1933 Peter DeRose piano composition. This song was Ritchie Blackmore’s grandmother’s favorite song, which she often played on the piano throughout Ritchie’s childhood.

Mr Big

In 1988 Eric Martin, Billy Sheehan, Paul Gilbert, and the deceased Pat Torpey performed the Free song ‘Mr. Big’ appeared on their groundbreaking 1970 album ‘Fire and Water’. Mr. Big later said ‘Mr. Big’ was included in the third studio album ‘Bump Ahead’ in 1993.

mothead

After being fired from Hawkwind after being arrested for drug possession in Canada in 1975, Remy started a self-proclaimed “Quick and Evil” band, taking the name Motrhead from the last song he wrote for Hawkwind just a few months ago. motor head’. Two years later, Motrhead re-recorded ‘Motorhead’ as the opening track for their eponymous debut album.

poison

Singer Bret Michaels, guitarist Matt Smith, bassist Bobby Dall, and drummer Rikki Rockett, originally called Paris when formed in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1983, wisely abandoned their tame band name and chose ‘Poison’. A nod to the 1981 track ‘Poison’ by glam metaler ‘Sinner’.

Nazareth

Scots hard rock veterans were called Shadettes when they formed in the late 1960s, but were dissatisfied with their perceived ‘light’ name. They decided to grab a drink to discuss a new name when The Band’s ‘The Weight’ started playing through the bar’s sound system. Hearing the opening line “I pull into Nazareth, was feelin’ about half dead”, bassist Pete Agnew suggested ‘Nazareth’ and the band agreed. The rest is history.

ball bit

Danish rocker Volbeat takes its name from singer Michael Poulsen’s former band Death Metal Act Dominus’ 1997 studio album ‘Vol.Beat’.

rolling stone

Founder and original bandleader Brian Jones named the Rolling Stones after Muddy Waters’ track ‘Rollin’ Stone’ in 1950. The young group performed their first show, The Rolling Stones, on 12 July 1962 at the famous Marquee Club in London.

tomb

Former guitarist, singer and co-founding band member Max Cavalera’s idea came from the Brazilian metallers calling themselves Sepultura, which means “grave” in Portuguese. Max was inspired by one of his favorite songs, ‘Dancing On Your Grave’ by Motrhead.

radiohead

Founded in Oxford in the mid-1980s, Radiohead was originally called On A Friday in reference to a music rehearsal day at the Abingdon School. When they signed a six-album deal with EMI in 1991, Imprint begged them to change their names, and ultimately they took the band’s name from the song ‘Radio Head’ from Talking Heads’ 1986 album ‘True Stories’.

bad brain

The Washington DC punk band Bad Brains is named after the Ramones’ ‘Bad Brain’ track from their 1978 album ‘Road To Ruin’.

Lady Gaga

Stephanie Germanota’s stage name was taken from Queen’s classic ‘Radio Ga Ga’. Producer Rob Fusari claims to be the creator of ‘Lady Gaga’ while working together in the mid-2000s.

at drive-in

An influential post-hardcore noise, At The Drive-In takes its name from the line from Poison’s 1987 single ‘Talk Dirty To Me’. Until they shout for more.” The name was proposed by guitarist Jim Ward shortly after Bandformer in 1993.

Cedar

Formed in South Africa in 1999 as Saron Gas, the band was removed from the name by American label Wind-up Records, citing similarities to the toxic synthetic organophosphorus compound, sarin gas. Eventually, they settled on Seether after the 1994 Veruca Salt single ‘Seether’.

sisters of mercy

When formed in Leeds 40 years ago, the Gothic Rockers took their name from the track ‘Sisters of Mercy’ from Leonard Cohen’s 1967 album ‘Songs of Leonard Cohen’. Sisters of Mercy features three songs by Leonard Cohen, inspired by the soundtrack to Robert Altman’s 1971 film McCabe & Mrs Miller.

stiff little finger

Belfast punks, previously called Highway Star and Fast, eventually decided to call themselves Stiff Little Fingers after the 1977 Vibrators song of the same name.

excess

Smartly abandoning the future band name Virgin Killer (a nod to Scorpions), the New Jersey thrash metaller Overkill ultimately named another musical hero after the trio’s 1979 album ‘Overkill’ and a single of the same name. Honors Motrhead.

