New York Fed President John Williams says a U.S. recession is not his base-case scenario





New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams said on Tuesday he expects the U.S. economy to avoid recession, even as he sees the need for significantly higher interest rates to control inflation.

“A recession is not my base case right now,” Williams told CNBC’s Steve Liesman during a live “Squawk Box” interview. “I think the economy is strong. Clearly financial conditions have tightened and I expect growth to slow down a bit this year compared to what we had last year.”

Quantifying that, he said he could see gross domestic product gains shrink by around 1% to 1.5% for the year, a far cry from the 5.7% in 2021 that was the fastest pace since. 1984.

“But this is not a recession,” Williams noted. “It’s a slowdown that we need to see in the economy to really reduce the inflationary pressures that we have and bring inflation down.”

The most commonly tracked indicator of inflation shows prices rose 8.6% from a year ago in May, the highest level since 1981. A measure the Fed prefers, but still good above the central bank’s 2% target.

“Far from where we need to be”

In response, the Fed decreed three interest rate hikes this year totaling about 1.5 percentage points. Recent projections from the Federal Open Market Committee responsible for setting rates indicate that more are on the way.

Williams said it’s likely the federal funds rate, which banks charge each other for overnight borrowing but which sets a benchmark for many consumer debt instruments, could rise to 3% to 3, 5% from its current target range of 1.5% to 1.75%.

He said “we are far from where we need to be” on tariffs.

“My own baseline projection is that we need to enter somewhat restrictive territory next year given high inflation, the need to bring inflation down and really hit our targets,” Williams said. “But that projection is about a year away. Of course, we have to be data dependent.”

Some data points have recently highlighted a sharp slowdown in growth.

While inflation is at its highest level since the Regan administration, consumer confidence is at historic lows and inflation expectations are rising. Recent manufacturing surveys from regional offices of the Fed suggest that activity is contracting in several areas. The employment situation was the main bright spot for the economy, although weekly jobless claims rose slightly.

An Atlanta Fed gauge that tracks real-time GDP data points to a growth rate of just 0.3% for the second quarter after a 1.5% decline in the first quarter.

Williams acknowledged that “we’re going to have lower growth, but still growth this year.”

In addition to rate hikes, the Fed has begun to shed some assets from its balance sheet, particularly Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. The New York Fed is in the early stages of a program that will eventually see the central bank authorize up to $95 billion in proceeds from maturing bonds each month.

“I don’t see any signs of a tantrum. The markets are working well,” Williams said.

A St. Louis Fed market stress indicator is hovering around record highs in data dating back to 1993.

