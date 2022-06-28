Will Britain go to war with Russia over Ukraine?





As Russia’s bloody war against Ukraine continues, tensions are rising over whether the West will actually intervene.

Some Ukrainian cities were brutally destroyed, but resistance prevented Russian troops from gaining control of most areas.

But it costs a lot. Ukraine’s combat power has shrunk to a few after four months of fighting, and it is unlikely that President Vladimir Putin will step down anytime soon.

So, is direct Western intervention, especially Britain, the only way to turn the tide of war?

Why now?

Ukraine has been demanding more support from the West since the beginning of its invasion, but Europe and the United States have resisted for fear of triggering a World War III or nuclear war.

Instead, the West has supplied Ukraine with weapons to help fight Russia.

But on Monday, the Russian army appeared to be sinking to a new low when a shopping center that was said to be not close to military targets was attacked by missiles.

It was part of an unusually violent attack by Russian forces that recently affected citizens across Ukraine.

At least 18 people were killed and 59 injured in Kremenchuk, near the capital, Kyiv. About 1,000 people were inside shortly before the attack, but many were fortunately evacuated by air sirens.

G7 leaders declared the attack a war crime, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as one of the most blatant acts of terrorism in European history.

The brutality of the attack shows that Russia is not giving up, despite not winning significant victories and receiving a high casualty rate.

Big stats: #Ukraine lost more troops than British infantry, killed and wounded.

— Sam Cranny-Evans (@Sam_Cranny) June 28, 2022

What does Downing Street mean?

The government was very clear about its alliance with Ukraine from the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Boris Johnson made two surprise visits to Kyiv since the outbreak of the war, and was publicly praised by Zelensky for proving the firm and resolute British support for Ukraine.

In recent weeks, the prime minister has reinforced his hopes that Ukraine will win the war completely, and has made it clear to allies that he does not want Ukraine to pressure Ukraine to settle the conflict.

Johnson is reportedly concerned that this could encourage Putin to take more drastic actions to threaten other neighboring countries in the future, and that other authoritarian regimes (including China) will be emboldened if Russia backs off the invasion.

He also expressed concerns about the food and energy crisis the Ukrainian war has caused around the world, which has caused grain and fuel prices to rise.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said Britain was looking for a concrete solution. She said this week that there can be no uneasy peace that Russia still exists in Ukraine. This means Russia must reclaim all lands it has lost since 2014, including Crimea.

Zelenskyy also asked the West to help Ukraine settle the war by the end of 2022.

But Western leaders, including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have warned that the war could go on for years.

Johnson also said earlier this month: We need to train ourselves for the long war.

Boris Johnson meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 9, 2022.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

What does Russia say?

Putin has already posed several deadly threats if the West intervenes to aid Ukraine’s war effort.

Not only has the West repeatedly sanctioned the Russian oligarchy associated with Putin’s regime, it has also taken steps to block access to oil and natural gas, which are already key Russian exports.

Russia has since sanctioned senior officials across the West. Even more shocking is the Kremlin’s warning of what will happen if there is direct intervention.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in April that NATO is in essence a proxy conflict with Moscow by supplying weapons to Kyiv.

He said Russia is trying to avoid a nuclear war, but the risk is now significant.

I don’t want to artificially increase that risk. A lot of people want it. The risks are serious and real and we should not underestimate them.

Capturing the Decisive Moment

It doesn’t look like the UK is on the verge of war, but according to a new army boss, we are at a critical crossroads.

Chief of Staff Patrick Sanders said on Tuesday that Britain is facing the moment of 1937 with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He has never seen such a clear threat to peace and democracy as Russia’s brutal aggression, so it is expected that Britain must be prepared to fight and win alongside NATO allies and partners to prevent the war from spreading further into Europe.

Referring to the year before the start of World War II, Sanders said: We are not at war, but we must act quickly so that we do not become one by failing to deter territorial expansion.

I will do my best to ensure that the British military can play a role in avoiding war.

So is the UK ready?

According to reports, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is preparing to demand an increase in Pentagon spending.

He called for a 20% increase in spending over the next five years and a budget increase from 2% of GDP to 2.5% of GDP by 2028.

He urged other NATO member states to follow suit.

What about the rest of the West?

While the UK is keen to present itself as one of Ukraine’s most supportive allies, other European countries are joining in as well.

Britain and France met on Monday, and things went better than expected. Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed that a complete defeat by Russia would be the best outcome and promised to significantly expand military aid to Ukraine.

NATO is already in an emergency.

According to the NATO chief, more than 300,000 NATO forces will be placed on high alert in the alliance’s biggest overhaul since the Cold War.

More action could come as the NATO summit progresses this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/will-uk-go-to-war-with-russia-ukraine-boris-johnson_uk_62bab8cae4b0adb8aa4bfbe0

