US stocks fall after weak consumer confidence reading





US stocks gave up early gains to fall on Tuesday after the consumer confidence reading turned weaker than expected.

What’s going on? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.58%, fell 185 points, or 0.6%, to 31,253. The S&P 500 SPX, -1.07% fell 38 points, or 1%, to 3,862. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, -1.90%, fell 202 points, or 1.8%, to 11,323.

On Monday, the major indices drifted to a slightly lower close. The S&P 500, which has slipped in a bear market, is down 18% since the start of the year,

What drives the markets

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell in June to a 16-month low of 98.7, as Americans grew more worried about high gas and food prices and the health of the economy. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected the index to fall to 100 from a revised 103.2 in May.

Continued weakness in confidence surveys suggests a recessionary environment can become self-fulfilling, John Lynch, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management, said in emailed comments.

While cash on household balance sheets and two job openings for every job seeker are supporting economic activity, inflation has put pressure on sentiment and may weigh on consumption and investment decisions, Lynch said. For equity investors, this was reflected in the continued leadership of defensives over cyclicals in the first half of the year.

Global stocks, particularly travel stocks, rose early on Tuesday, with analysts linking support to measures by the Chinese government, which said it would shorten quarantine time for international travelers and those who came into close contact with COVID-19 patients at 10 days from 21 days.

Beijing will also relax its testing requirements for people in quarantine.

Additionally, six of the largest U.S. banks said they have enough capital to maintain or increase their dividends to shareholders after setting aside enough to weather the most extreme economic conditions expected for the year ahead.

Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, +0.82% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, +0.44% both increased their payouts by 20%, while Morgan Stanley MS, +1.86%, recorded a 11% increase. Bank of America Corp. BAC, +0.43% increased its dividend by 5%, while Citigroup Inc. C, -0.64% and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, +0.10% kept their dividend stable.

Need to know: Oaktrees Howard Marks finds great deals. I’m starting to behave aggressively, he says

US stocks were weighed in on Monday after a rise in bond yields. Analysts had expected portfolio rebalancing at the end of the month and quarter to support stocks this week, although doubts remain over the sustainability of the rebound from recent lows.

It’s hard to draw concrete conclusions this close to the end of the quarter, when rebalancing flows are clouding the waters, said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at XM.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose 1 basis point to 3.205%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

New York Fed President John Williams in a TV interview said he expected the US economy to experience a slowdown but not a recession as the central bank aggressively tightens monetary policy in the aim of containing inflation. Williams said he expects policymakers to debate whether to raise rates another 50 or 75 basis points when they meet in July, after recording a 75 basis point hike this month, the largest since 1994.

Data showed that the U.S. merchandise trade deficit narrowed 2.2% in May to $104.3 billion.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city index posted a 21.2% year-over-year gain in April, up slightly from 21.1% the previous month. In April, the 20-month index rose 2.3% seasonally adjusted. A separate Federal Housing Finance Agency report showed a monthly gain of 1.6%. And over the past year, the FHFA index has risen 18.8%.

Shares of Nike Inc. NKE fell 5.2% after the apparel maker beat earnings estimates, but was cautious on margins and China in particular. But Chinese stocks rose after an easing of quarantine requirements in the world’s second-largest economy. JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU, +0.68% again upped its bid for discount carrier Spirit Airways Inc. SAVE, +1.68% as it tries to outbid rival Frontier Group Holdings Inc. ULCC, +2, 35%. JetBlue shares rose 0.5%, Spirit shares gained 1.4% and Frontier shares rose 2.2% on a positive tone in the airline sector. The popular US Global Jets ETF JETS, +0.97%, rose 1.6%. Other assets The ICE US Dollar Index DXY, +0.48%, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, rose 0.5%. Bitcoin BTCUSD, -1.45% was down 0.6% nea5 $20,600. Oil futures rose, with the US benchmark CL.1, +1.05% up 1.1% near $111 a barrel. Gold futures GC00, -0.18%, were down 0.1% near $1,822 an ounce. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, +0.27% rose 0.7%, while London’s FTSE 100 UKX, +0.90% advanced 1.3%. The Shanghai Composite SHCOMP, +0.89% and Hong Kong’s HSI Hang Seng, +0.85% each ended up 0.9%, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK, +0.66% , rose 0.7%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/u-s-stock-futures-bounce-back-after-a-sluggish-session-11656409138 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos