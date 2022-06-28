The US military has just placed what could be its last order for Black Hawk helicopters





In what could be its latest purchase of Black Hawk helicopters, the US military on Monday placed a $2.3 billion order with Sikorsky for at least 120 aircraft.

The five-year deal comes just months before the Army picks a winner to build a replacement for the UH-60, which has been the Army’s workhorse for more than four decades.

This multi-year agreement enables the Army to meet current and future capability needs through upgrades, refurbishments, replacements and technology insertions, said Col. Calvin Lane, Helicopter Project Manager army utilities, in an emailed statement. The efficiencies of this contract make the best use of limited resources and translate into direct savings for the Army and taxpayers.

This is the 10th time the Army has placed what is called a multi-year purchase. If all options are exercised, the order for 120 helicopters could more than double, which would translate into 255 aircraft for the army and its allies.

Sikorsky continues to modernize and improve the Black Hawk to meet the military’s challenging and evolving missions by continuously delivering aircraft, through a hot production line, mature and well-established supply chain and factory. digital, the company said in a statement after the announcement. made.

The United States and 28 of its allies currently use Black Hawks. The helicopter has been part of the US arsenal since the late 1970s. The Army uses the Black Hawk for troop transport and medevac missions, the Navy uses it for hunting submarines, the Marine Corps uses a small fleet to occasionally fly the President, and the Air Force uses them for combat search and rescue. The United States Special Operations Command uses specially modified Black Hawks, some of which were used in the 2011 raid to kill Osama bin Laden. Domestically, the planes are used by the National Guard for search and rescue missions and disaster response.

Even if the military doesn’t buy new Black Hawks, the helicopters should continue to fly for decades. Sikorsky said he plans to augment the remaining aircraft.

Sikorsky continues to invest in the Black Hawk platform, supporting digital transformation and modernization to provide our customers with the competitive edge they need, said Nathalie Previte, Vice President of Army Programs. and Sikorsky Air Force, in the release.

Ultimately, Congress will have the final say on when the military buys more Black Hawks. In March, the Air Force announced its intention to truncate its purchase of new Black Hawks, saying the helicopters were no longer needed now that the United States had drastically reduced its military operations in the Middle East and in Afghanistan, after more than two decades of constant presence. . Still, at least one congressional panel disagreed, adding additional HH-60Ws to the Air Force’s fiscal year 2023 budget request.

The Army is expected to choose a September winner in the competition to replace the Black Hawk. Sikorsky, part of Lockheed Martin, has partnered with Boeing to launch a coaxial-rotor helicopter called Defiant-X into the Army competition. Its competitor is the Bell V-280 Valora tiltrotor aircraft which takes off and lands vertically, but can spin its propellers in flight to fly at fixed-wing aircraft speeds.

Congress has been reluctant to let any service retire an aircraft or shut down active assembly lines until there is a proven successor.

