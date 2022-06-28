UK monkey chickenpox cases rise to over 1,000, latest figures show | UK News





According to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of cases of monkey chickenpox in the UK has risen to 1,076.

This figure represents an increase of 166 from last week’s figure.

Dr Sophia Makki, UKHSA’s Head of Incidents, said: “In the UK, monkey chickenpox cases continue to rise and there are currently more than 1000 confirmed cases nationwide.

“We expect cases to continue to rise over the next few days and weeks.

“If you’re attending a large event in the summer or having sex with a new partner, be on the lookout for monkey chickenpox symptoms to get tested quickly and avoid spreading the infection.”

The UKHSA director said the majority of cases now occurred in gay, bisexual or men who had sex with men. However, she cautions that people who have been in close contact with individuals with symptoms also have an increased risk.

“If you’re worried about getting monkey pox, don’t go to events, see friends, or have sexual contact,” she said.

1:00 Dr. Ryan said ‘Africa has thousands of cases of chickenpox every year and there are deaths every year’.

“Instead, stay home and call 111 or your local sexual health service for advice.

“Thanks to everyone who has come for the test so far and helped track the contacts.”

Outbreaks of the viral disease have been reported, with more than 4,300 confirmed cases in more than 40 countries where monkey pox is not endemic.

Monkeypox, spread through close contact and first found in monkeys, occurs mainly in West and Central Africa and rarely elsewhere.

The European Medicines Agency said it will begin reviewing the data to determine whether a smallpox vaccine can be approved for monkey pox.

