Jamie T announces UK tour in November





Jamie T has announced the details of their UK tour scheduled for November.

The singer-songwriter returned to work via Polydor Records on July 29th, releasing a new album Theory of What in 2022.

Jamie T is celebrating a new record with a UK tour on 9 November, starting in Newcastle on 10 November.

The tour concludes in Portsmouth on 22 November with visits to Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, London and Cardiff.

OK, then let’s do it. Tour starts again in November. Pre-order Theory Of Everything in my store by 5pm on Tuesday, July 5th and get exclusive pre-sale rights for the tour https://t.co/CU5gnmkrXY pic.twitter.com/jb1MNj6QrJ

— Jamie T (@jamietmusic) June 28, 2022

You can check the dates for Jamie T’s upcoming UK tour below, and tickets will go on sale July 8th at 9am.

10 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham 12 – O2 Academy, Leeds 14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow 15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield 17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester 18 – London Alexandra Palace 21 – Cardiff University Great Hall 22 – Guild Hall, Portsmouth

Jamie T made headlines for the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury last weekend, marking his second live appearance in the past five years. Prior to this, he made a live comeback last month with an intimate performance at Sub Terrania in West London.

T’s latest single, St George Wharf Tower, was released last week.

Earlier this year, the musician announced the 15th anniversary re-release of their debut album Panic Prevention. The album contains the singles Sheila, If You Got The Money, and Calm Down Dearest, and was nominated for the 2007 Mercury Prize, but was eliminated by Klaxons Myths Of Near Future.

